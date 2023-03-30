enCORE Is Recognized as an EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2023 Finalist in 2 Categories

WOBURN, Mass., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is pleased to announce that its K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, has been named a finalist in 2 categories of the EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2023: Adaptive Technology Solution and Curriculum and Instruction. enCORE is firmly rooted in evidence-based practices that have shown to be effective for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and systematic, explicit instruction.

TeachTown's enCORE has been named a finalist in 2 categories of the EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2023!

"At TeachTown, we strive everyday to create meaningful educational opportunities for students with moderate to severe disabilities, and we are honored to have our adapted core curriculum, enCORE, recognized for this very reason," shares Richard Becker, Chief Executive Officer, TeachTown. He continues, "We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in order to offer our student population with equitable and inclusive access to the general education curriculum!"

Celebrating its 13th year, the EdTech Awards recognizes the biggest names in EdTech for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring EdTech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

"A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

For more information about TeachTown and its suite of special education solutions, including enCORE, visit: teachtown.com .

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Media Contact

Megan Gilson

mgilson@teachtown.com

View original content:

SOURCE TeachTown