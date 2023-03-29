Target Announces The Spring Designer Collection Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Warm-Weather Styles From Designer Brands Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE

The retailer is collaborating with three female-founded brands on a limited-time collection of over 100 vacation-ready pieces, with most items $35 and under

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced The Spring Designer Collection, featuring three distinct women-founded brands: Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE. The collection captures each designer's unique creative vision and celebrates their individual heritage with more than 100 apparel, swim and accessories items that embody the fun of warm-weather dressing and bring guests a stylish spring aesthetic at a great value. The pieces are meant to take guests stylishly through all their springtime travel and adventures, from the beach and pool to weekend brunch, nights on the town and beyond.

"Target has a long history of bringing to our guests the world's best designers at amazing prices and our partnership with Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE is another great example of that," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "These are bold, distinctive, women-founded brands inspired by their own roots and cultures and I know our guests will absolutely love them."

Introducing the designers

Founded by best friends Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza 20 years ago with nothing more than some leftover fabric, Agua Bendita is known for its devotion to the creation of handmade and embroidered pieces by over 500 talented Colombian artists.

"We want every single thing to have a bit of our Colombian culture. Our brand shows the exuberance of Colombia — the tropical weather, the variety, the magic — you can feel the energy and good vibes," said Catalina Álvarez.

Agua Bendita for Target features an array of swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces including matching sets, dresses and accessories. These pieces capture a beach-to-street vibe with handmade prints that celebrate the nature and beauty of Colombia and its heritage.

At age 19, Fe Noel founder and CFDA finalist Fe Noel opened her own boutique for vintage lovers and trendsetters in Brooklyn, New York. This boutique served as a catalyst for her eponymous brand, which is heavily influenced by her Caribbean heritage and desire to help women embrace their femininity.

"We're living our Caribbean roots loud and proud, inspired by the natural resources around us. Fe Noel is about effortless luxury and seeing life in all its beauty," said Felisha Noel.

Fe Noel for Target features swimwear, pants and coverups that combine easy-yet-glamorous silhouettes with bold prints and pops of color grounded in her Grenadian roots.

Born out of a desire for comfortable and timeless pieces, RHODE was founded by best friends Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers in 2014. Inspired by the varied cultures and aesthetics they have experienced throughout the world, RHODE is a representation of forever being on a journey.

"The beauty and vibrancy of India is a constant source of inspiration. We also think a lot about ease and comfort — flattering silhouettes that can be dressed up or down and pieces that make you feel more confident," said Purna Khatau.

RHODE for Target includes dresses, swimwear, towels and bags in a range of vibrant designs and globally inspired prints that exude carefree confidence.

The Spring Designer Collection features versatile designs that reflect Target's commitment to inclusivity, ranging in size from XXS-4X and offers guests incredible value, with items ranging in price from $15-$48, with most items $35 and under. The collection will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning Saturday, April 15, while supplies last. For added ease, the collection will also be available via Target's convenient same-day pickup options, including Order Pickup and Drive Up.

More information about the Spring Designer Collection is available on ABullseyeView.com.

