STAG'S LEAP WINE CELLARS HOSTS FIRST-EVER CELLARS WEEK IN NEW YORK CITY

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stag's Leap Wine Cellars is hosting its first-ever Cellars Week in New York City from April 27 – May 1. The series of experiential events will bring the world of aging and collecting luxury Napa Valley wines to NYC through consumer tasting sessions at the Astor Center, alongside private events for key trade, media, and private member events.

Cellars Week features three opportunities for consumers to join the experts for guided tastings of artfully aged Stag's Leap Wine Cellars wines. Head Winemaker Marcus Notaro and Executive Chef Travis Westrope will lead the seminars with featured guests Jay Fielden, the former editor in chief of Esquire, and Michael Madrigale of Heritage Auctions. These immersive experiences will give attendees an exclusive inside look at the benefits of cellaring wine and how they can gracefully evolve over time.

The events at the Astor Center , featuring tastings of rare library wines from within the Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Legacy Cellar include:

The Perfect Match: Winemaker Marcus Notaro and Chef Travis Westrope on the Essentials of Pairing Cellared Wines

Saturday, April 29 , 1-2:30pm

Chef Travis Westrope and Head Winemaker Marcus Notaro showcase how to entertain with cellared wines in this pairing workshop featuring Stag's Leap Wine Cellars wines and a selection of premium artisanal cheeses.





Cellaring At Home: How to Make the Most of Your Space with Winemaker Marcus Notaro and Jay Fielden , former Editor in Chief of Esquire

Saturday, April 29 , 3-4:30pm

Jay Fielden , the former editor in chief of Esquire, joins Head Winemaker Marcus Notaro for a discussion on transforming your space into a wine cellar by utilizing the space you have and the best way to start a wine collection.





Cellaring as an Investment: Winemaker Marcus Notaro and Heritage Auctions' Michael Madrigale on Building a Collection

Sunday, April 30 , 12-1pm

Heritage Auctions' Fine & Rare Wine Consignment Director Michael Madrigale and Head Winemaker Marcus Notaro discuss the investment of cellaring and the pursuit of building a collection. The experts examine how a wine's flavor and value grow substantially over the years.

"This year's inaugural Cellars Week is an exceptional opportunity for wine connoisseurs at any level to learn about the art of cellaring luxury wines, especially our Cabernet Sauvignon," says Marcus Notaro, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Head Winemaker. "With over 50 years of experience cellaring our award-winning Cabernets, we are thrilled to educate and inspire attendees to begin their own cellaring journey and grow their collections."

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars is the winery that put Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon on the global wine map and has since perfected crafting wines with decades-long aging potential from the historic FAY and S.L.V. Estate Vineyards. A unique blend of 50+ years of heritage and an obsession with quality keeps Stag's Leap Wine Cellars at the forefront of winemaking today. The relentless pursuit of possibility drives the winemaking team to be the best Napa Valley offers to the world – crafting acclaimed luxury wines known for their exceptional quality and aging potential.

Tickets for Cellars Week events can be reserved on Tock, and events will be held on a first come, first serve basis. For additional information on Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, please visit www.stagsleapwinecellars.com or on social @stagsleapwinecellars and through #CellarsWeek.

ABOUT STAG'S LEAP WINE CELLARS

The story of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars is now legendary. Founded in 1970, the winery was thrust into the spotlight when a bottle of the 1973 Cabernet Sauvignon from the Stag's Leap Vineyard won the now-famous 1976 Paris Tasting, besting some of France's greatest wines. The historic tasting, which has become known as the Judgment of Paris, fundamentally transformed how California wines were viewed worldwide. And the stunning victory over renowned wines of Bordeaux launched Stag's Leap Wine Cellars into the ranks of the world's most noteworthy Cabernet Sauvignon producers. Over the years, the Cabernet Sauvignon (FAY, S.L.V. and CASK 23) wines of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars have become some of the most highly regarded and collected wines worldwide. www.stagsleapwinecellars.com

