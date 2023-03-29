Nile Hardens Enterprise Network(aaS) With Integrated Security Defenses

Built-in security measures protect users and devices against advanced cyber threats

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nile , a leader in enterprise network as a service, today announced a series of new security capabilities designed to protect against threats that have long plagued wired and wireless networks. Based on the principles of zero trust, Nile's secure-by-design approach removes the complexities that have exponentially increased the cost and effort required to secure users and devices against advanced threats. Threats are designed to take advantage of gaps in an organization's security posture that allow attackers to easily gain access to their network, discover other devices, and move silently across the network to achieve their ultimate objective.

Scalable Nile Service Block Architecture (PRNewswire)

The drive towards enterprise network as a service (NaaS) is fueled in part by a desire to make networks more secure.

"The network industry has imposed an immense burden on organizations, often forcing teams into uneasy compromises," said Suresh Katukam, co-founder, and chief product officer at Nile. "These organizations either need to invest heavily to secure traditional networks – often beyond their means – or hope they aren't simply targeted. With cyberattacks and data breaches on a steady rise, we believe 'hope' is a strategy no organization should utilize. Our mission is to remove the need for compromise and deliver secure connectivity, without the need for costly configuration and management."

The following benefits are offered as part of Nile's core network as a service offering:

Zero Trust Access . Unifies access for all wired and wireless devices while invoking strict identity-based authentication and authorization to the network. Every user and device, human or IoT, is authenticated and authorized before providing any access to the Nile network.

Zero Trust Isolation . Eliminates malware proliferation by isolating every user and device from all other users and devices on the Nile network. Organizations can now centrally manage and enforce security policies at their firewall, and inspect campus traffic for possible malicious activity.

Zero Trust Network. Every element within the Nile network is authenticated through Mutual Trust Access Control (MTAC) to prevent rogue insertion. Communication between all wired and wireless devices across the network is encrypted through an end-to-end built-in MACsec. Integrated WIDS/WIPS continuously monitors for unauthorized or malicious wireless activity.

"Malware is always a concern, a constant worry for the leaders," said Rahul Gupta, head of security, IT and compliance at Sigma Computing. "But with Nile's traffic isolation, we are better able to mitigate against potential malware threats and enable enhanced IT security built on zero trust. Nile (NaaS) services have increased our productivity with reduced and predictable costs. It minimizes operational risks in the network, as the solution is designed with proactive management to address and mitigate network issues before they can lead to an outage."

"Cyber-attacks are an unfortunate reality, there's no getting around that, advanced threats are ever present in today's world," said Neil Clover, CTO at SDI. "Nile's unique system of authentication works to prevent unauthorized users and devices from gaining access to our network. In addition, their system-wide approach to zero trust helps reduce the potential for man-in-the-middle and rogue device threats."

For more information on how you can prevent malware proliferation with Nile check out the latest webinar .

About Nile

Nile modernizes IT operations through the delivery of a new wired and wireless network, built from the ground up to be delivered entirely as a service. Designed to deliver a high-performance experience that's more reliable and secure, Nile enables organizations to recover critical IT resources while users gain superior connectivity. Nile is not just delivering a network as a service, but a network that is truly at your service.

Learn more: https://nilesecure.com

Follow us: Blogs | Twitter | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Please email pr@nilesecure.com for inquiries.

Nile (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nile