ARBONNE CONTINUES GROWTH WITH NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne International, a global leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty, and wellness products, announces Jen Orlando to oversee sales as the Chief Growth & Innovation Officer. In this newly created position, Orlando is returning to Arbonne where she previously held the title of Chief Sales Officer (2019-2021). Orlando brings her love for Arbonne, passion for healthy living and over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing to the executive team.

"Jen's experience leading transformational change, as well as her close alignment with our dedication to fostering Arbonne values makes her a great addition to our team to lead business model innovation," shared Tyler Whitehead, CEO of Arbonne. "We welcome Jen to our powerhouse executive team as a leader we know will connect, engage and ignite a movement that supports our growth trajectory."

In this role, Orlando will oversee all global sales, markets, and deploy Arbonne's new business model around the world. Orlando is also tasked with driving program development and strategies for extending the company's customer-focused, digital and experiential model while supporting Arbonne's global base of Independent Consultants.

"Returning to Arbonne in this new role will allow me to apply all that I've learned and experienced with the progressive leadership team in place today," said Jen Orlando. "I am looking forward to advancing the enormous potential of an increasingly exciting brand and unmatched products."

In addition to appointing Jen Orlando to the executive team, Arbonne recently announced the return of Michele Lopes as the new Senior Director of Global Training and Communications. Michele will report into Jen Orlando and will focus on supporting global field education, product training, and alignment to drive business goals and growth.

About Arbonne

Arbonne believes in a holistic approach to beauty, health, and wellbeing, focusing on the whole person to help them flourish inside and out. The philosophy embraces the connection between a healthier mind, stronger body, and more beautiful skin. MIND. BODY. SKIN.™ The products are comprised of plant-based ingredients with high clean standards that are co-developed with experts, and go through rigorous testing for the best in safety and efficacy.

Arbonne's healthy-living lifestyle and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps people and communities flourish. Grounded in empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, Arbonne is a proud B-Corp certified company ensuring they make thoughtful decisions today, so that Arbonne's business, communities and the environment can be sustained for future generations.

