SUNSEEKER RESORT UNVEILS FOOD & BEVERAGE CONCEPTS AHEAD OF OCTOBER 2023 GRAND OPENING   

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor unveils an unforgettable dining collection and innovative beverage program. The resort will feature 20 first-of-its-kind, wholly owned and branded food and beverage concepts, which include seven signature restaurants, 11 bars and lounges and a food hall spanning 25,000 square feet. Set upon the Peace River, the waterfront resort will showcase fine and casual dining options with everything one could want including a modern steakhouse, a trattoria-style Italian restaurant, coastal Mexican restaurant, an immersive stadium inspired sports bar, a full-service in-house patisserie, beautiful outdoor dining and much more. At the centerpiece of the Sunseeker's main tower will be the food hall, a vibrant social hub unique to Southwest Florida where guests can explore 11 distinctive eateries. The bar and lounge areas throughout the resort feature a robust wine program with a selection of internationally acclaimed fine wines, modern crafted cocktails, local beer, and tropical libations, which are the perfect accompaniment to the resort-driven elevated dining experiences available.

"We are excited to finally reveal our signature food and beverage concepts at Sunseeker Resort," says Carlos Cepero, Sunseeker Resorts Executive Director of Food & Beverage. "The shared satisfaction in serving our guests well and challenging ourselves to find ways to continuously improve and master our craft, is what makes Sunseeker Resort's food and beverage venues the place to display our passion for hospitality!"

"The culinary experience at Sunseeker is the foundation of our resort. We know how important it is for travelers and the local community to have dining options from approachable and casual to fine and celebratory," says Sunseeker Resorts Senior Vice President Jason Shkorupa. "We bring something truly unique to the market—and the hospitality industry—and we cannot wait to start welcoming guests in October."

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is now accepting guest reservations for stays beginning in October 2023 and is located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more information or to make reservations at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @SunseekerResorts.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR

Opening October 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida's Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants and a 25,000-square-foot food hall experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor-lead classes, seven retail and market shops and an 18-hole championship-level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @SunseekerResorts and like us on Facebook: @SunseekerResorts.

