SuccessKPI Teams Up With Zoom to Unlock CX Insights for Contact Centers

CHANTILLY, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a leading, cloud-native, contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, announced integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to deliver advanced analytics and AI/ML powered actions for contact centers.

This integration allows Zoom Contact Center customers to blend data across all their customer channels to drive improved agent and customer experience (CX). Now Zoom Contact Center customers will be empowered with a single source of truth to make data driven decisions.

"We're excited about our new product integration with SuccessKPI," said Kentis Gopalla, Head of Ecosystem - Zoom Contact Center & Zoom Phone, at Zoom. "This integration allows us to improve and deliver world-class customer experience (CX) to our business users."

The SuccessKPI insight and action platform is an on-demand experience analytics solution that Zoom customers can activate within minutes to provide contact center management and agents with an actionable 360-degree view of customer interactions across channels. The solution provides instant access to dozens of visualizations and reports combined with the power of real-time playbooks and alerts to drive better business outcomes and an improved customer experience.

Zoom Contact Center is an omnichannel contact center solution that is optimized for video and supports a robust suite of channels, including voice, web chat, SMS, and video. The solution combines unified communications and contact center capabilities into one experience with the ease and simplicity of the Zoom platform. The Zoom solution streamlines communication and fosters more efficient collaboration between back-office experts and contact center staff to augment the customer experience.

"Teaming up with Zoom brings our visions of delivering great customer experiences (CX) for businesses across the globe together," said Emil Modugno, VP Sales and Channel, SuccessKPI. "With Zoom, our unified solution immediately improves businesses' ability to serve and delight their customers through advanced technology, analytics & actionable insights.

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com .

