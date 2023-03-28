SELECTIVE INSURANCE SURVEY FINDS THE DOG DAYS OF DRIVING ARE HERE: OUR FURRY FRIENDS CREATE DRIVER DISTRACTIONS ON US ROADWAYS

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs may be man's best friend, but they aren't always a safe driving companion. A recent poll commissioned by Selective Insurance, a leading business, home, and auto insurance carrier, found that dogs frequently cause distracted driving on US roadways.

40% of surveyed drivers confessed to reckless driving as a direct result of having their dog in the vehicle.

The study, conducted online by The Harris Poll, found that 91% of licensed drivers who drove with their dogs over the last 12 months admitted to interacting with them while driving. Many of these interactions required the driver to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road. Of this group, nearly half (48%) acknowledged that they are more distracted when their dog is in the vehicle than when it is not.

"We love our dogs. However, some of their behaviors in the car, such as sitting on drivers' laps, jumping between seats, or sticking their heads out the window, divert drivers' attention from operating a vehicle," said Scott Smith, Vice President, Director of Safety Management, Selective Insurance. "To help keep our roads safe, drivers need to minimize distractions. That means our beloved pet passengers should be restrained in the car's backseat, and if they need tending, drivers should first pull over to a safe place."

Some of the more hazardous behaviors that drivers participated in while on the road with their dog in the past 12 months include giving them food/treats/water (36%), taking a photo/video of their dog while driving (27%), or holding them in place (23%). In addition, 40% of surveyed drivers confessed to reckless driving as a direct result of having their dog in the vehicle, such as:

16% experienced a lack of awareness of other vehicles around them.

13% hard braked.

11% swerved out of the traffic lane.

9% got into a car accident.

A significant 70% of licensed drivers who drove with their dogs in the past 12 months said their dogs were unrestrained in the vehicle. Yet, 82% of survey participants agree that having an unrestrained dog in a moving vehicle can distract the driver. Some states have animal restraint laws for vehicles to help keep drivers safe and focused. Awareness, however, is low. Only 24% of licensed drivers who drove with their dog in the past 12 months said they are very familiar with such laws in their state compared to 34% who said they didn't know these laws existed.

Click here to view additional findings from Selective's Distracted Driving study and ways to help keep our roadways safe, K-9 companions secure, and vehicles free from distraction.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Selective Insurance from March 2-6, 2023, among 2,044 US adults ages 18 and older, among whom 992 are licensed drivers who drove with their dog in the past 12 months. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Katelyn.Leondi@Selective.com.

About Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Forbes Best Midsize Employers in 2023 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2022 for the third consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

