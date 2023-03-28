FAMILY DINNERS ARE A TOP WAY TO BOND, BUT PARENTS ARE SPENDING TOO MUCH TIME IN THE KITCHEN AND TOO LITTLE TIME MAKING MEMORIES

The Little Potato Company Unveils Brand Refresh Along with New Survey Data that Uncovers the Top Ingredients for the Ideal Family Dinner

EDMONTON, AB, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family dinners aren't happening as often as desired, but when they do, they are filled with laughter, conversation and bonding, according to new insights* from The Little Potato Company, the number one little potato company in North America. Most parents (56%) believe that having a shared meal together is one of the best ways to bond with their family, but 41% have 3 or less family dinners per week, and more than half (54%) report not getting enough quality time together. The data coincides with the launch of The Little Potato Company's brand refresh, which includes a new visual identity and updated, family-friendly packaging.

Almost one third (31%) of parents feel they aren't eating enough home-cooked dinners with their family. Additionally, parents spend more time in the kitchen than at the dinner table: on average, it takes nearly 45 minutes to prepare dinner, but they only spend 36 minutes eating together as a family.

"Families today are incredibly busy, but we know sharing a home-cooked meal, even if it's short, provides an opportunity for invaluable family time and conversation," said Angela Santiago, CEO and co-founder of The Little Potato Company. "We're passionate about making it easier for families to enjoy a little moment of happiness by making dinner easier through our convenient and delicious Little Potato products. With no prep and minimal cooking time, there is less time in the kitchen and more time together."

The Recipe for Ideal Family Meals

Parents reported that it would be easier to have more home-cooked meals together if they meal planned for the week (20%), had quicker, healthier meals to prepare (18%) and if their family schedules coincided (18%). The good news is that when family dinners do happen, they are filled with laughter (20%) and good conversation (34%).

Parents hope these family meals make lasting memories, with Millennial and Gen X parents wanting their kids to remember the importance of spending time with family (43% and 34%, respectively) and Gen Z parents hoping to raise future foodies, with 43% wanting their kids to have a love of food.

What's the recipe for an ideal family dinner? According to parents, it's using a passed down or favorite family recipe (47%), good conversation (38%), having all family members present (34%), everyone agreeing on what to eat (29%) and everyone eating without complaining (28%).

A Big Refresh for The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company recently unveiled a new brand look and feel, reflecting its new brand promise, to create little moments of happiness for busy families. The new visual identity features modern, vibrant and fresh colors and a new logo. The rebrand also includes new family-friendly packaging with cooking instructions, a recipe, and a QR code so consumers can find even more easy recipes, along with updated product names. There are new brand characters called the Spuddies who are featured in a digital campaign, and a completely new website with details on the company, farmers, recipes, print out activities for kids like coloring pages; social channels; and new digital ad campaign.

Sustainably grown on family farms, The Little Potato Company offers pre-washed Little Potatoes that don't require peeling in 1.5, 3 and 5lb. bags and Microwave and Roast|Grill Ready kits with seasoning packs. Little Potatoes are naturally fat-, gluten-, and cholesterol-free vegetables packed with essential vitamins and minerals and are free of artificial colors and flavors.

About The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company passionately focuses only on Little Potatoes. For more than 25 years, the entrepreneurial company has been the leader in the breeding, growing, and marketing of proprietary Little Potatoes. A delicious, fresh whole food grown on family farms, the company's colorful little potatoes are available in produce sections across the U.S. and Canada. These popular Little Potatoes are sold pre-washed with no peeling required and can be cooked in just 5 minutes. Co-founded by CEO Angela Santiago, the family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation and bringing excitement to the potato category and bringing little moments of happiness to busy families. To learn more about our family, farmers, sustainability practices and for recipe ideas and inspiration, visit LittlePotatoes.com or Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok @LittlePotatoCo.

*Double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American parents of school-aged children commissioned by The Little Potato Company and conducted by market research company OnePoll between February 1 and February 6, 2023

