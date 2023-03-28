CRCD Announces Construction of the Tresa McCoy Training Center

The new training center will support CRCD activities to empower South LA communities

through job training programs

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRCD is proud to announce the development of the Tresa McCoy Training Center in South LA, which will be instrumental in providing job training opportunities and pathways to jobs with family-sustaining wages. Sadly, Tresa McCoy, a highly respected leader in the community, passed away in 2021. However, her legacy lives on through her inspiring work not only with CRCD and CRCD Enterprises but in her work within the community and with elected officials.

The Tresa McCoy Training Center in South LA will enable CRCD to expand their Multi-Craft Core Curriculum training creating increased certification and access to family-sustaining wages. (PRNewswire)

The Tresa McCoy Training Center at CRCD in South LA, will be instrumental in providing job training opportunities.

The new 6,000-foot, state of the art training center will be equipped to provide spaces for hands-on training and classroom instruction, with advanced equipment and resources that will enhance the learning experience of students enrolled in CRCD's Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3) program. The MC3 training program is designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in high-demand technical fields. Through the program, students will learn valuable skills in areas such as construction, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems, giving them a competitive edge in the job market with connections to local building trade unions.

"Tresa's leadership was transformative for CRCD Enterprises, and her work has directly benefited the South LA community. We are honored to name our new training center as part of her legacy while expanding our MC3 training program," said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of CRCD & CRCD Enterprises. "This will enable us to serve larger cohorts of students and provide them with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in family-wage sustaining careers. We remain dedicated to our mission of empowering communities and promoting economic growth, and the opening of this new facility is a testament to our commitment to that mission."

Tresa McCoy joined CRCD Enterprises in 2018 and has since made a significant impact on the business and the communities it serves. With her vast experience in politics and workforce development, she oversaw the successful implementation of several training programs, including LA Rise and Clean LA, which provided hundreds of jobs for individuals who were once deemed unemployable. She had a gift for connecting people on all levels, and all walks of life, to benefit the community.

Through her leadership in the Community Beautification department, employment numbers grew to over 200. Her legacy lives on as her words of wisdom continue to inspire and motivate those who worked alongside her.

"My memory of Tresa is that she was a no-nonsense woman, straightforward, blunt, and a matter of fact. She often told us that regardless of whether we were on a large job site or a small task, we should do our best work because whichever one it is, it is a representation of us and what we stand for. That really stuck out to me, especially when I heard of her passing. I never heard her complain and never saw her work value or ethics lack in any area. Her words of wisdom are greatly appreciated, and I carry that thought in my mind every day," said Marvin Nance, a colleague who completed the Clean LA program at CRCD Enterprises and went to full-time employment with the City of Los Angeles.

Tresa McCoy Training Center at CRCD in South LA remains committed to providing job training programs and employment resources that empower communities and support economic growth.

About the Coalition for Responsible Community Development

CRCD's overall approach is neighborhood-based community development. The nonprofit organization has a long-term commitment to improving the quality of life in South Los Angeles, focusing on youth in the community and assisting them with education and opportunities to pursue career pathways and meet basic needs. CRCD also addresses the longstanding neighborhood conditions where young people reside – such as poverty, unemployment, public safety issues, and the lack of affordable housing. Since its founding in 2005 by community members, CRCD has partnered in a combined investment of $160 million in South LA housing and real estate, including 464 units of permanent supportive and affordable housing and another $665 million in development. CRCD properties include community space for support services, youth, and adult workforce development programs, reentry services, a homeless youth drop-in center, and a commercial space for social enterprise. CRCD has connected more than 4,000 young people with diplomas, jobs, and housing. Learn more at www.coalitionrcd.org.

