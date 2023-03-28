ChenMed Celebrates the Contributions and Culture of Women's History Month By Honoring Countless Women Who Have Provided Healing, Hope and Love

ChenMed Celebrates the Contributions and Culture of Women's History Month By Honoring Countless Women Who Have Provided Healing, Hope and Love

The healthcare provider's theme of celebrating women in medicine recognizes

the strength, tenacity and resilience of women globally and within ChenMed

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the nation's leading primary care providers for older adults, continued transforming health in the neediest populations and celebrating the company's award-winning diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, with extensive Women's History Month programming. As part of that programming, ChenMed's Employee Resource Group (ERG) - the Women Inspire Network (WIN) – has provided a toolkit to engage team members, highlight team members' contributions and open conversations about women's accomplishments, both within ChenMed and throughout the medical field.

ChenMed has hundreds of female clinicians, executives and administrators in vital roles of leadership and culture in its privately owned medical, technology and management company. They include (pictured, left to right): Alexandria Beranger, MD, ChenMed’s first-ever National Director of Quality and Patient Experience; Siolys Gonzalez, Executive Center Director for Chen Senior Medical Center, Pembroke Pines, FL.; Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal and Culture Officer at ChenMed. (PRNewswire)

"I am honored to work for a company that hires and promotes outstanding female clinicians." Alexandria Beranger , MD

ChenMed is proud that more than 60 percent of its clinician partners are women. The physician-owned and physician-led practice also registers a substantially higher percentage of female physician partners at Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Centers nationwide than the percentages of female doctors reported by the Association of American Medical Colleges. AAMC's most recent data shows that in all specialties, women account for only 37.1 percent of physicians, while just 42.3 percent of active family medicine/general practice physicians are women.

"I am honored to work for a company that hires and promotes outstanding female clinicians, and then allows us to deliver highly personalized, VIP care that underserved, older adults deserve and need," said Alexandria Beranger, MD, ChenMed's first-ever National Director of Quality and Patient Experience. "We have the ability to build trust with our patients and get to know them because our smaller patient load means we can see them more frequently and spend more time listening to their concerns. This allows us to live out the company's values of love, accountability and passion."

ChenMed doctors give their cell phone numbers to their patients and respond to directly to patient calls and texts. Patients can get a same-day telehealth or in-person appointment with their doctors, when needed. Plus, ChenMed centers offer services that help reduce barriers to healthy living, from transportation assistance to on-site medications to helping with social services.

ChenMed also celebrates the diversity of its team members and patients. Investing in workforce equity, creating an inclusive patient experience and making a difference in the communities it serves are cornerstones of its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy statement. The company's employee culture includes four Employee Resource Groups (ERG): All Working to Achieve Racial Equity and Equality(AWARE), Women Inspire Network (WIN), Veterans Engagement Team (VET) and ChenMed Healthcare Allied Respecting Individuality and Sexuality for Members and Associates (CHARISMA). The WIN group oversaw the alignment of all ChenMed employees in celebrating and honoring the contributions of women in medicine.

During March, ChenMed celebrated its many female leaders, including Siolys Gonzalez, Executive Center Director for Chen Senior Medical Center, located in Pembroke Pines, FL. The Broward County Commission for Women's History Month recognized 12 female leaders in South Florida, including Gonzalez, who contribute to social, economic and political history of our community, in a program titled, "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories." ChenMed also honored Gonzalez with its "People's Award," recognizing her for nurturing a highly engaged team that works to ensure continuity of care for patients.

"I get to serve the Pembroke Pines community by impacting the lives of thousands of seniors, their families and my team," said Gonzalez. "I am humbled to have other women in the community and at ChenMed recognize my hard work and leadership. It's an absolute honor to have a platform where I can continue to advocate for and lead other women, and I plan to keep working together to pave the way for the next generation of women."

"ChenMed salutes and thanks our female clinicians, executives and administrators for their vital roles in the leadership and culture of our organization," says Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "We thank our Women Inspire Network (WIN) employee resource group for their collaboration in designing programming that has educated and engaged team members to have meaningful conversations during Women's History Month, helping to further foster a culture of inclusion and excellence here at ChenMed."

Partnering with the Culture team at ChenMed, the WIN Employee Resource Group enriched the workplace by incorporating the following:

Women's History Month toolkit provided to all leaders to engage teams, patients and communities. Women's History Month Weekly Newsletters with resources to encourage open dialogue between team members on ways to foster a culture of inclusion. Educational articles, historical facts on iconic female figures, books, podcasts, companywide online events, movies, and RightNow Media video series to engage and educate employees. Team Member Spotlights, where ChenMed recognized Four Wonder Women and nominees. International Women's Day observance, where all team members wore purple to celebrate this day. Special events, which were held at our ChenMed Centers nationwide, throughout the month.

ChenMed has earned many national and regional awards for being a great place to work, while embracing and nurturing a culture of diversity and opportunity for women and minorities. The company encourages employees to get involved with Employee Resource Groups aligned with their interests, as a way to foster and strengthen its inclusive culture.

About ChenMed

ChenMed is a privately owned medical, technology and management company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named one of Fortune's 2020 "Change the World" companies, twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center,Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealth™. Its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report.

ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChenMed