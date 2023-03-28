Centrical Releases AI Microlearning powered by ChatGPT, Redefining the Frontline Agent Experience

This expansion of the platform's digital coach, MegAI, enables autogenerated, scalable learning content creation for frontline employees, accelerating time to proficiency by 30%.

NEW YORK and LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical, the performance experience platform for frontline employees announced the release of AI Microlearning, their integration of OpenAI's generative AI, ChatGPT. AI Microlearning enables content creators to auto-generate high impact microlearning content, including content summaries, related questions and answers, and knowledge check quizzes at rapid speed.

AI Microlearning accelerates time to value by enabling contact centers, BPOs and other CX organizations to scale content creation and keep it fresh with significantly less effort and resources. Leveraging the new capabilities, customers can generate content instantly to drive organizational agility, keeping frontline employees proficient on new products, offers, processes, and compliance regulations.

When asked about the launch, Gal Rimon, CEO and Founder of Centrical said, "This is a major milestone for Centrical. Within weeks of ChatGPT launching globally, we are proud to bring to our customers and partners a fully integrated generative AI function with AI Microlearning. It enables traditional content creators to produce content more efficiently and consistently, but the beauty of this is that it will empower anyone within the organization to easily create learning content. We're excited that Centrical has the agility to innovate this quickly and bring valuable AI-powered capabilities to the platform in the era of ChatGPT."

Previously, microlearning content and quizzes were created manually. Now, creators can simply paste or link any type of longform learning content into Centrical and the platform summarizes and generates related quiz questions in real-time.

MegAI – An AI-Powered Digital Coach Creating Best-in-Class Employee Experiences

AI Microlearning is the newest capability added to MegAI. MegAI creates personalized and guided experiences for frontline employees and supervisors that improves knowledge, engagement, and performance to empower better customer experiences. MegAI enables continuous improvement for contact centers, BPOs and other CX organizations through:

Next Best Action - daily personalized recommended actions to keep employees focused on the right next step for success.

Knowledge Boosts – targeted daily microlearning activities triggered based on individual knowledge and performance gaps.

Real-Time Performance, Coaching, and Recognition Insights – guided and actionable coaching and recognition insights that empower frontline supervisors to support their employees in the moment of need.

Contributions (Social Knowledge Sharing) – personalized tips and best practices from colleagues delivered daily to employees based on preferences.

About Centrical

Centrical is the Performance Experience Platform, taking Workforce Engagement Management to new heights by powering best-in-class customer experiences for the world's leading brands through frontline agent and team alignment, engagement, and performance optimization. The platform provides a unified employee experience powered by gamification and AI that personally guides and inspires the success and growth of every individual through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Webhelp, Synchrony Financial, and more.

