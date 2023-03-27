Employees Value Vision Care as Much as Dental, but Many are Leaving Benefits on the Table, According to New Survey from XP Health, Conducted by The Harris Poll

Employees Value Vision Care as Much as Dental, but Many are Leaving Benefits on the Table, According to New Survey from XP Health, Conducted by The Harris Poll

Majority say the rise of remote work and screen time are having a negative impact on their eyes, demanding a larger focus on vision care

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll for XP Health finds that employees value vision care as much as dental, but many are confused about how to take advantage of it -- even when they have vision benefits. According to the research, vision benefits and vision health are seen as valuable or very valuable by most, similar to overall physical health care.

"Despite 75 percent of employees considering vision benefits as very important, only 42 percent are VERY satisfied, which is the standard we want our sector to achieve"

The survey of 1,009 full-time employed adults in the U.S., aged 25+, who are eligible to receive vision benefits from their employer was conducted online between February 3-13, 2023 by The Harris Poll. It was commissioned by XP Health, a company dedicated to democratizing vision care with a digital-first vision benefits platform, to explore key experiences, challenges, and desires for vision care among U.S. adults.

Across America, the vast majority of employed adults see the clear value of vision benefits, with 94 percent saying they are valuable, including 60 percent finding them to be very valuable. In fact, 82 percent say vision benefits are equally important as general medical insurance. Moreover, they find vision health (75 percent very important) on par with dental (77 percent), and ahead of annual preventative screenings (69 percent), mental (66 percent), and dermatology (36 percent).

The survey also revealed that employees raise pervasive concerns over cost, the biggest barrier to taking care of vision, both for those with and without benefits. Out-of-pocket costs were cited as the most common factor preventing employees from taking care of their vision (30 percent), and despite all the money spent on premiums the majority feel like they end up paying a lot out-of-pocket for their vision care needs (55 percent). Further, 64 percent of glasses wearers agree with the statement: "I often leave my appointments with sticker shock with how much my glasses cost."

"Despite 75 percent of employees considering vision benefits as very important, only 42 percent are VERY satisfied, which is the standard we want our sector to achieve," said Antonio Moraes, CEO, and co-founder of XP Health. "That means millions of employees who deserve benefits they can rave about are not getting them, and it presents an opportunity and a responsibility for both providers and human resources professionals to help alleviate confusion and reduce costs to help employees access the highest quality care. With the emergence of remote work and eight-hour workdays in front of screens, the days when vision care was a simple 'check the box benefit' are gone."

Also of note, according to 86 percent of employees, vision benefits are an important part of their health care budget, and 68 percent say they are not likely to sacrifice their vision care due to economic uncertainty.

The survey points to gaps between how people value vision care and what they are getting. It appears that clear and accessible information from employers about what the benefits exist and how/when to access benefits might help encourage enrollment and usage. More than two-in-five (43 percent) of employed adults with vision benefits have some difficulty understanding what's covered, and the majority (59 percent) wish their employer provided more helpful information. More than a quarter (28 percent) say the biggest reason they don't always use benefits to cover vision care costs is lack of clarity on what is and isn't covered. Another 36 percent say clearer information about their coverage could prompt more people to enroll in vision benefits.

"The message is clear— people value their vision but are often stymied by confusion about what their benefits cover," added Moraes. "The lack of clarity about what benefits exist and how and/or when to access them is keeping many from taking advantage of their vision care benefits. And with many consumers concerned with eyecare costs in challenging economic times, it's imperative that benefits are not left on the table."

"This survey shows there are meaningful opportunities for vision care benefits providers to improve the experience for their customers," said Shantel Suniga, principal & manager, program operations, Sequoia. "When it comes to vision care, employees rank it as important as dental care. Yet, when it comes to navigating their vision benefits, they struggle to understand and utilize their full potential. Clearly, there is an opportunity to do better."

Other Survey Findings Reveal the Impact of Increased Remote Work

In another interesting survey finding, the rise of remote work has exacerbated problems for American eyes. For most employed adults, screen time both overall (50 percent) and related to remote work (58 percent) has sharply increased over the past three years, and the majority (78 percent screen time; 63 percent remote work) believe this is having a negative impact on their vision. The majority of remote workers (70 percent) have experienced some physical symptoms of deteriorating eye health, such as headaches (40 percent) or eye irritation (40 percent) and neckaches (38 percent) and recognize that remote work demands focus and a greater importance on taking care of vision. Most say their eyes feel tired after logging off (57 percent) and sometimes they just have to take a break during the day to give their eyes a break from screens (83 percent).

But despite this, the majority (52 percent) aren't more likely to take any extra steps to seek out eye care. Additionally, most don't feel their employer has provided support related to employees' vision care since working remotely (55 percent). While a majority feel their employer cares about their vision needs (62 percent), over half wish their employers would do more to support remote workers' vision needs specifically (52 percent).

"These survey findings will help us understand the challenges remote and hybrid employees are facing and do our part as employers to ensure we address their vision benefits needs," said Jill Purcell, head of dental and vision product management at Guardian Life. "We need to quickly identify ways we can upgrade employee tools, experiences, and vision care to optimize employee wellness."

To read the full white paper click here .

Methodology:

The findings are based on a survey conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of XP Health among 1,009 U.S. full-time employed adults, aged 25+, who are eligible to receive vision benefits from their employer. The survey was conducted between February 3-13, 2023. Data are weighted where necessary to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. Full survey methodology can be found in XP Health State of Vision Health 2023 white paper.

About XP Health

XP Health democratizes access to high-quality, delightful experiences in vision care that double coverage and reduce costs. It is a digital-first vision platform focused on eye exams and eyewear that uses customer-centric design and technology to create a better member experience and improve access. XP Health was founded to combat the often confusing, expensive, and frustrating experiences common with vision care and vision insurance. XP Health was named to Fast Company's 2021 list of "The World's Most Innovative Companies," and over the past year has expanded from 30 to 1500+ customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partner Guardian Life Insurance. To learn more visit xphealth.co .

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com .

Media Contact

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

(212) 399-0026

ivy@ivycohen.com

View original content:

SOURCE XP Health