Commvault Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

– Latest accomplishment marks a decade of partner success achieved through Commvault's Partner Advantage Program –

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for the complex and mission critical hybrid environments of today's global businesses today announced its prestigious 5-star rating for the Commvault Partner Advantage program in the 2023 Partner Program Guide from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

According to CRN, Commvault earned the 5-star rating for going "above and beyond" in its "commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships." Knowing which partners you can trust is critical for the channel community, especially when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to do business with. Partnering with vendors like Commvault brings with it world-class technology solutions with unmatched breadth and depth, strong financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more – all important elements that can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Commvault's Partner Advantage program has received a 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for the last 10 years. Key tenants of the program center around Commvault's dedication to helping its partners simplify their offerings, solve high-value customer problems to stay competitive, and evolve their business for exponential growth. Through the Commvault Partner Advantage program, partners can leverage Commvault's world-class technology, in-depth tools, and tactical support needed to level up every one of their customer engagements and achieve next-level success—on-prem, in the cloud, at the edge, and everywhere in between.

"I am thrilled to be leading Commvault's Global Partner Organization as we celebrate a decade of 5-star ratings in the CRN Partner Program Guide," said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. "Our partners are a critical component of our ecosystem, and their feedback is a big part of what drives Commvault forward. We value the caliber of their insight and continue to work side by side with our partners to refine and grow a mutually exclusive world-class partner program."

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,800 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commvault