Bullistic Barriers Closes the Door on Garage Vulnerability

American engineering and Amish ingenuity deliver cost-effective, ballistic-rated garage doors

Ballistic resistance up to UL-752 level 8

Low-weight materials work with standard structural framing and hardware

Available in sleek modern styles and a range of sizes and colors

Made in America

LAS VEGAS and GAP, Pa., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC West — Bullistic Barriers, manufacturers of award-winning, rapidly deployable ballistic and riot fences, today announced the availability of its Violentum line of ballistic-rated garage doors. Violentum garage doors deliver blast, ballistic, crash, and forced-entry protection at a price far lower than comparable ballistic door solutions, providing business, government, and property owners with a cost-effective path to protecting garage-based valuables. Made in America, the Violentum line of garage doors will be on display at the Bullistic Barriers booth (#31083) at ISC West in Las Vegas (March 29-31).

Government officials, business managers, and home owners alike naturally want to protect their assets, and some of their most valuable properties reside inside garages. These days, when the possibility of mob violence or terrorist attack is not just theoretical, protecting vulnerable assets in the garage is more important than ever. Providing ballistic resistance up to UL-752 level 8, the Violentum line of garage doors shields property from bullets, bombs, even brute force attempts to break through the doors. At the same time, the Violentum doors do not call attention to themselves; they blend seamlessly into the aesthetic of a property and rely on standard structural framing and garage door opening/closing mechanisms.

"The Violentum line is an absolutely phenomenal breakthrough," says Amos Glick, owner of Bullistic Barriers. "They are built to provide full protection against bullets, bombs, and crashes, but they do so at a much lower weight than other products capable of providing similar levels of protection. By combining American engineering, Amish ingenuity, and European techniques, Bullistic Barriers has built a line of ballistic-rated doors that can take advantage of standard structural framing, operators, and hardware – and that cost a fraction of what other ballistic doors cost. This makes a huge difference for property owners. With pricing starting at $30,000 rather than $200,000, Violentum doors will provide a new level of security for property owners all over the world."

The Violentum line of garage doors have undergone cycle testing for more than 50,000 cycles collectively. The doors are available in a sleek modern style and in a variety of sizes and colors. Doors can be customized to meet specific customer needs.

For more information about Bullistic Barriers and its Violentum line of ballistic-rated garage doors, visit the Bullistic Barriers Booth (#31083) at ISC West in Las Vegas (March 29-31). See the Violentum doors in action at https://bullisticbarriers.com/violentum-garage-door/ or visit the Bullistic Barriers website at https://www.bullisticbarriers.com. For additional information, contact office@bullisticbarriers.com.

About Bullistic Barriers

Bullistic Barriers is located in the scenic farm country of Lancaster County Pa. This is an area where unique cultures exist alongside modern technology, where horse and buggy rigs mingle with the motor vehicles on the roads. Lancaster County is internationally renowned for its skilled artisans and impeccable craftsmanship and dedicated work ethic.

