Bluestar Alliance Acquires Fashion Brand Scotch & Soda

AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestar Alliance, a New York-based brand management company, announces its acquisition today of Amsterdam-based Dutch fashion brand Scotch & Soda. The acquisition by Bluestar Alliance will allow for the continuation of the brand and its products across key markets including the Netherlands. The brand management firm has become an industry leader, owning a portfolio of consumer brands including iconic action sports brand Hurley, Bebe and Tahari, among others.

Explains Bluestar Alliance Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Gabbay of the acquisition, "Bluestar continues to strategically build its portfolio and we see Scotch & Soda as a unique fit, widely known for its roots in Amsterdam and celebrating self-expression with a modern twist on timeless fashion pieces."

Continues Chief Operating Officer, Ralph Gindi, "Scotch & Soda is a chic, contemporary lifestyle brand which embodies the free spirit of Amsterdam and is uniquely recognized by consumers everywhere in the world." "The niche brand sits on its own and attracts a younger fashion-conscious consumer who appreciates fine craftmanship and attention to detail," he adds. "Our goal is to continue Scotch & Soda's luxury retail distribution strategy, while also introducing the brand to more trendsetters, especially those looking to express their personality through their clothing," adds Gindi.

Following the closing of the transaction, Scotch & Soda will be enabled to continue its activities in selected markets. Further details will be shared after the closing, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Jasper Berkenbosch, attorney at Jones Day and trustee of the bankrupt entities, says: "we are happy that we were able to make this announcement following the bankruptcy. We have seen quite some interest from parties to acquire some of the bankrupt assets. The proposal of Bluestar Alliance was by far the best deal for all stakeholders involved". Erik Schuurs, co-trustee, adds: "This is good news for quite a large group of employees at Scotch & Soda, even if, unfortunately, not all employees can be kept on board. Scotch & Soda is a great brand and I'm glad to see that it can prosper under the management of a company with a great track record."

Bluestar will continue the growth momentum by introducing new consumers to the Scotch & Soda brand, inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam and power of self-expression.

Terms of the deal will not be disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Bluestar Alliance

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market. This portfolio consists of major department store retail brands including Hurley, Tahari, Bebe, as well as Justice, Brookstone, Kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

Each brand is uniquely positioned maintaining the brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution. Bluestar's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Since its inception, Bluestar has acquired select brands with current retail sales exceeding $6 billion. The company manages a current portfolio of over 300 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 100 stores worldwide.

About Scotch & Soda

Born in Amsterdam in 1985, Scotch & Soda celebrates the free spirit of its birth city. Endlessly optimistic, the brand champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique – an attitude reflected in its designs. The Scotch & Soda collections include menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim, eyewear, fragrances and accessories, occupying a unique space in today's global fashion landscape.

Collections can currently be found in 253 freestanding stores across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia, as well as in 7,000 doors in some of the world's biggest cities, including New York, London and Paris. The brand's online operations also ship to over 70 countries.

