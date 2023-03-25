ICECO Announces the Launch of APL55 - A Next Generation of Portable Fridge

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICECO, a leading manufacturer of portable refrigeration solutions, recently announced the launch of its latest product - a portable fridge equipped with the company's patented Flexi-Zone technology. The new fridge offers a unique and flexible cooling solution that can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of any outdoor adventure.

ICECO APL55 12V Refrigerator (PRNewswire)

The ICECO APL55 is perfect for camping, road trips, and other outdoor activities. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to transport, while its powerful refrigeration system keeps food and beverages fresh and chilled for long periods of time.

ICECO APL55 is based on several local CA overland groups and several RVers working together to come up with a proposal. It has been designed since 2022, and after 3 versions of trial and error, it will be the first ICECO product of 2023 in the first quarter of 2023. And in addition to ICECO's exclusive technology, ICECO has also added some more small functional features considering the user's needs, which are completely different from most of the products currently on the market. For example, like app control, night breathing light, these unobtrusive features can significantly improve the user experience of the product.

ICECO's new panel design clearly reflects the working status of the entire refrigerator. At the same time, ICECO surveyed and received feedback from customers about the APL55 panel. The screen brightness adjustment function allows users to adjust the brightness at any time and the APL55 can turn off all screen lights.

But what sets the ICECO APL55 apart is its innovative Flexi-Zone technology. This patented technology allows users to transform the fridge from a single-zone to a dual-zone unit, providing greater flexibility and control over the cooling process. With the Flexi-Zone technology, users can adjust the temperature of each zone independently, ensuring that their food and drinks are stored at the perfect temperature.

The lid has a slow descent function to ensure that the heavy lid does not smash the user's hand and also eliminates the noise generated when closing the lid. The thickened insulation foam layer is the thickest and best-performance of all ICECO products. Compressor program adjustment reduces unnecessary operations and reduces loud noise during compressor start-up. Extra soundproofing foam is able to suppress the noise to about 38 dB.

The ICECO APL55 portable refrigerator is now available for purchase on the ICECO's website. With its innovative features and competitive price, it is sure to become a popular choice for outdoor adventurers and anyone who needs a portable cooling solution.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ICECO