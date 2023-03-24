Andor Health announces integration with PointClickCare's EHR platform to bring Open AI and GPT Powered Virtual Care Experiences to Senior Care Providers

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company reinventing virtual health for the new paradigm, announced today its integration with PointClickCare, a leading healthcare IT platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real–time insights at every stage of the patient healthcare journey. The integration is now available through the PointClickCare Marketplace and connects the virtual health capabilities of ThinkAndor®, Andor Health's innovative virtual care collaboration platform, with data from PointClickCare enabling AI-empowered virtual care experiences for the long-term and post-acute care industry.

"Andor Health's mission is to help with nursing, staff, and physician shortages by providing a best-in-class, ambient AI-driven virtual care collaboration platform that includes high-performing clinician networks that can be called on demand. By leveraging ThinkAndor®, post-acute care facilities not only increase their revenue, decrease costs but also truly reduce readmissions by 33% on average and significantly improve health outcomes," explained Raj Toleti, Chairman and CEO, Andor Health.

ThinkAndor® is extending the reach of care by combining AI with human intelligence to virtually monitor and manage patient care. Long-term and post-acute care facilities can implement ThinkAndor® to forge new paths in care delivery by virtualizing rounding, nursing, and virtual sitting and providing facilities and patients with on-demand acute, behavioral, and specialist virtual consultations.

"Helping our clients manage and improve patient and resident care is our core focus," said Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace, PointClickCare. "With the help of Marketplace Partners like Andor Health, we are continuing to expand our suite of integrated offerings to support that mission."

With ambient AI capabilities, ThinkAndor® is enabling the post-acute care world to increase nursing capacity and physician rounding capacity by two times, while reducing the costs of these capabilities by 30%. Additionally, ThinkAndor® increases the capacity of sitting by five times while reducing sitting costs by 70% via AI-driven virtual sitting capability.

ThinkAndor® augments healthcare facilities with powerful AI-enabled orchestration that improves processes, improves patient safety, and reduces costs to enable the best patient care possible. ThinkAndor® leverages AI-driven interpolation in the video and audio stack to identify falls and motion to ensure patients are safe and caregivers can intervene to support patients before issues arise.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

