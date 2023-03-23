The Police Procedural TV Series Co-Created by Jack Webb and Robert A. Cinader Will Join Emergency! in FETV's Primetime Lineup

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that Adam-12 will be joining the network's lineup of programming beginning Monday, April 3rd. The show will debut in its regular time slot every night at 6p ET and 11p ET, leading out of Emergency! at 10p ET.

Adam-12 Series Coming To FETV April 3RD (PRNewswire)

Adam-12 Series Coming To FETV

April 3RD

"We are thrilled to add Adam-12, one more example of Jack Webb's enduring impact on American culture, to our lineup of beloved TV series," said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions & Strategy. "I'm looking forward to sharing the excitement with our viewers as we revisit all the great story lines with Officers Malloy and Reed while they patrol the streets of Los Angeles."

Adam-12 was created and executive produced by Jack Webb, who also created Dragnet and Emergency!. The series stars Martin Milner as Officer Pete Malloy and Kent McCord as Officer Jim Reed. As with Dragnet and Emergency!, the episode plots for Adam-12 were derived from actual case files. The television series ran on NBC for seven seasons from 1968 to 1975.

FETV's current lineup features popular television series such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason, and Rawhide. According to Nielsen, FETV's total audience in primetime (7pm-12am ET) ranks among the top 40 ad-supported cable networks, driven by the success of Emergency! and Perry Mason.

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1970's, and is currently available on Dish Network, Comcast/Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

CONTACT: Angela Grabowski, agrabowski@familybroadcastingcorporation.com

(PRNewsfoto/FETV) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FETV