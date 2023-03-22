World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk's Pioneering Platform, 'Ready to Fight,' Steps Into the Ring to Aid Boxers

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Building a boxing champion takes more than just a fighting spirit, contends world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Nutritionists, cutmen, tapers, rehabilitators and other sports specialists, the search for a training base, as well as a high-quality selection of sparring partners - all these factors determine the outcome when you step in the ring, said Usyk.

Together with Sergey Lapin, Sports Director of Usyk's world-beating team, the two - with a team of experts - have built and grown Ready to Fight , a unique, first-of-its-kind platform, boasting a huge community of boxers, bringing them together to ensure budding fighters get easier access to all the training and help they need.

How does it work?

By leveraging Ready to Fight's ever growing community and team of experts, you can: Find sparring partners; find opponents; find an agent; build your boxing career, as well get contracts and begin monetising your career and rise to the top!

The brainchild of Oleksandr Usyk, the champion boxer wants to reshape the sport's landscape and empower up-and-coming competitors to have everything they need to go to the next level.

With Ready to Fight's built-in tools, you can track and share your progress for the community to see, in turn monetising your success so you can earn crypto with every forward step in your boxing journey!

Co-founded by one of the greatest fighters in history and built on ground-breaking technology. Ready to Fight is changing the boxing industry forever.

MEDIA CONTACT: Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683

Notes to editors

PRMR on behalf of Ready to Fight. Issued byon behalf of Ready to Fight.

View original content:

SOURCE Usyk's