Smithers Quality Assessments Celebrates 30 Years as a Leading Provider of Management Systems Auditing and Certification

AKRON, Ohio, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce that Smithers Quality Assessments (SQA) is celebrating its 30th Anniversary. Established in 1993, the division has helped many businesses achieve and maintain certification to internationally recognized quality, environmental, automotive, aerospace, and occupational health and safety management system standards. Achieving certification to these standards helps businesses build trust, establish credibility, and validate their offerings among potential clients.

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with regional offices in China, incorporations in the UK and the Netherlands supporting clients in Europe and Asia Pacific, Smithers Quality Assessments offers an unrivaled high touch client experience in management system auditing and certification services delivered by a team of highly experienced auditors and technical experts.

"As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, I want to recognize and thank our clients for their continuous support and commitment to maintaining their management system certifications. I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of our teams in North America and China for their continual pursuit of technical excellence and industry-leading customer service," said Jeanette Preston, President, Smithers Quality Assessments Division.

"This achievement would not be possible without the trust and loyalty of our clients. Industry needs are rapidly evolving, and our clients have always been the primary driver of growth and expansion. We strive to meet their needs everyday by investing in emerging sectors like Information Security Services, ISO 27001, and CMMC," states Michael Hochschwender, Chief Executive Officer, Smithers. "We can't wait to see what the next 30 years brings."

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, cannabis, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

