Leading Technology Company TMRW Life Sciences Adds Seasoned Executives in Mission to Raise the Standard of Care for Fertility Clinics and Patients Worldwide

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. ("TMRW"), the fast-growing fertility technology company, has announced two new executive team members. Lindsay Beck has been appointed Chief Impact Officer and Louis Villalba has been appointed Chief Business Officer. TMRW created the world's first and only FDA-cleared, automated platform for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos, ushering in a new standard of care in the field of fertility. Beck and Villalba are each proven executives with decades of experience across multiple healthcare sectors, focused on innovation and the adoption of radically improved new ways of operating.

"Lindsay is both a force for good and a true change-agent, inspiring entire fields within healthcare to do better for patients. Her passion and commitment are indisputable; her refusal to accept the status quo when there is a better and improved way is unwavering," said Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW. "She spent more than a decade fighting for cancer patients and their fertility rights, changing the standard of care and positively impacting millions of patients' lives. We're thrilled for Lindsay to join our TMRW team to do it again."

Beck has a 20-year track record of delivering on ambitious impact goals. Immediately prior to TMRW, she was Co-Founder and CEO of NPX, a company that aspired to transform philanthropy by linking funding with impact. Before NPX, Beck founded Fertile Hope, a nonprofit organization that permanently changed the standards of care in both oncology and fertility. Beck's own experience with cancer and egg freezing, along with her vision and leadership, helped Fertile Hope catalyze the establishment of a new medical discipline coined "oncofertility" and reform healthcare benefits for cancer patients facing sterility from their treatments.

"Patients want and deserve the highest levels of safety and transparency for their precious frozen eggs and embryos," said Beck. "I am thrilled to join the brilliant TMRW team and our pioneering fertility clinic partners to raise the bar for patients again."

Villalba brings over 25 years of global experience developing, commercializing, and scaling innovative products and companies in women's healthcare. He was recently CEO of Genea Biomedx, a global medical device and technology company focused on automation and standardization across the IVF lab. Before Genea he served as Executive Vice President of OvaScience, and Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Auxogyn, managing commercial strategy and international growth. Earlier in his career, Villalba served as Vice President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Conceptus, an innovative healthcare solutions provider. Under his leadership, the company achieved significant international expansion, ultimately resulting in the acquisition of the business by Bayer.

"Lou is a trusted and accomplished executive with extensive experience within fertility. His focus and track record in the adoption of new technologies across women's healthcare will be key to our continued national expansion and international opportunity," Comonte said. "We're thrilled to add Lou to our leadership team at this exciting time in our growth trajectory, particularly following the recent achievement of our FDA clearance, which has set a new standard in the field."

"TMRW's technology delivers a critically-needed modernization and upgrade to fertility clinics where existing systems in specimen management are failing them," Villaba said. "IVF laboratories have undergone various transformations empowered by enhanced capabilities in A.I., time-lapse imaging and genetic screening. However, this has not progressed into specimen management and our clinic partners are in serious need of a better solution. TMRW's platform has already been adopted by leading IVF clinics across the U.S. and I look forward to further extending this new standard of care globally."

TMRW recently announced an investment from the award-winning actor and comedian Amy Schumer, who joined existing investors including 5AM Ventures, Transformation Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Casdin Capital and G9 Ventures.

About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.:

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company that automates the management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure in the existing manual systems by 94%. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and will soon be available in the UK and Europe.

