Lunewave High-Imaging Radar Solution Now Supported on NVIDIA DRIVE

Radar pioneer latest to join NVIDIA ecosystem of sensor partners helping to accelerate ADAS and autonomous driving technology

TUCSON, Ariz., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunewave, the maker of proprietary Luneburg lens antennae and radars, is now part of the NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem of sensor partners helping to accelerate the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving sensor technology.

NVIDIA DRIVE is a scalable, software-defined, end-to-end AI platform delivering the computing performance and full software stack required for ADAS and autonomous driving. Hundreds of companies around the world are developing on NVIDIA DRIVE — from OEMs to tier 1 suppliers to mapping, sensor, and software companies and startups focused on the future of transportation.

Lunewave's radar can detect objects surrounding a car at six times the resolution available today with consistent performance across a wide field of view for both azimuth and elevation, even at long range and in poor weather. These capabilities were once only achievable with multiple sensors. In addition, the radar can detect hard-to-see objects and people, like a child running behind a reversing vehicle or a tire on the road under an overpass.

The Luneburg lens hardware and accompanying software algorithms provide significant advantages over planar array radar. The radar is capable of up to 360-degree field-of-view (depending on vehicle integration placement), enhanced range of 300-plus meters and industry-leading resolution at large-scan angles.

"Lunewave is excited to build on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform alongside many of the leaders in the automotive industry dedicated to making vehicles safer and ultimately, better," said John Xin, Lunewave CEO and co-founder. "We hope more automakers will recognize and leverage the capabilities Lunewave radar can offer future vehicle platforms."

"NVIDIA DRIVE is an open AV platform designed to give OEMs a choice when developing their unique self-driving solutions, without compromising safety or quality," said Glenn Schuster, senior director of sensor ecosystems at NVIDIA. "By working with best-in-class companies like Lunewave, OEMs and developers can be assured that the sensors supported on NVIDIA DRIVE meet the stringent requirements they expect for their ADAS and autonomous driving systems."

Lunewave is also developing accurate radar models for virtual testing and corner case verification on NVIDIA DRIVE Sim. Built on NVIDIA Omniverse , the DRIVE Sim platform delivers high-fidelity, physically based simulation for autonomous vehicle testing and validation at scale. In addition, Lunewave is exploring GPU-based radar signal processing to achieve flexible, faster and better detection performance.

About Lunewave

Founded in 2017 with ties to the University of Arizona, Lunewave is a technology company developing disruptive antenna and radar sensor technology by leading experts in millimeter wave frequency engineering. Products are geared toward a variety of markets including automotive, telecommunications, and research for applications such as autonomous transportation, wireless communications, and robotics. For more information, visit www.lunewave.com .

