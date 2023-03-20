rue21 appoints Josh Burris as Chief Executive Officer

WARRENDALE, Pa., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21, a leading American specialty retailer, today announced the appointment of Josh Burris as its Chief Executive Officer and member of the board. Burris replaces Bill Brand, who announced in March 2023 his intention to step down as CEO.

"I'm honored to be joining rue21 as CEO," said Josh Burris. "As a brand, rue21 serves the most vibrant and fastest-growing segments focused on affordable fashion that's accessible to all, making it well positioned for growth. I've dedicated my career to building retail brands centered around the consumer and am excited to move rue21 forward and achieve new heights."

"We're thrilled that Josh has agreed to join rue21 as its next CEO," said Vuk Djunic, Partner, Blue Torch Capital. "Josh has decades of experience transforming popular consumer-facing brands which makes him best equipped to lead rue21 into its next chapter."

Burris joins rue21 from GNC, where he served as CEO for the last two years, leading the company's transformational growth after a successful restructuring under new ownership. During his tenure he was also responsible for reviving GNC's innovative consumer-centric strategy and establishing powerful partnerships nationwide. With more than 25 years of experience leading consumer-focused retail brands, his leadership and expertise has helped transform the development, go-to market strategies, and adoption of brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Calvin Klein Performance, Wilsons Leather, and GH Bass & Co, among others.

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in Warrendale, they currently operate over 600 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

Media contact: Adrian Zamora, adrian.zamora@scalestrategy.com

View original content:

SOURCE rue21