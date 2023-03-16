LaGuardia Terminal B named world's best new airport terminal of 2023 based on survey conducted by airport rating firm Skytrax

LaGuardia Airport Terminal B is Among Just 22 Airports and Terminals Worldwide and the First Terminal in North America to Earn 5 Stars for Global Best Practices

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP) today announced that LaGuardia Airport Terminal B is the world's best new terminal based on Global Passenger Survey1 conducted by Skytrax, an international transport rating organization. The Port Authority of NY and NJ partnered with LGP to deliver a world-class Terminal B. LGP is the project company that includes Meridiam, Skanska, Vantage Airport Group and JLC Infrastructure, responsible for development and management of the terminal.

LaGuardia's Terminal B is the first terminal in North America and among just 22 airports and terminals worldwide to achieve the highest possible 5-Star Airport Terminal Rating2.

Thierry Déau, Founder, Founder and CEO of Meridiam said, "Meridiam is proud that LaGuardia Terminal B is being recognized for providing a state-of-the-art customer experience3,4. More than ten years ago, we envisioned what the transformation of one of America's most iconic airports could be, and thanks to the hard work and steadfast commitment of LGP, the Port Authority of NY and NJ and Meridiam's team, that vision has become a reality. LaGuardia Terminal B is a shining example of the vast potential brought to bear when public and private entities work together and strive for excellence."

Referred to as the Oscars of the airport industry5 , the World Airport Awards from Skytrax are considered a benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across more than 550 airports. These awards recognize those airports and terminals that are providing exceptional standards of facilities and staff service to customers across all front-line areas of the airport environment. To achieve the top 5-Star Airport Terminal rating, the staff service or product standards must be meeting or setting global best practice for the items under evaluation.

Terminal B is a testament to Meridiam's mission as an impact investor focused on growth through sustainability, innovation, and partnership, facilitating one of the largest public private partnerships in U.S. aviation history. From a historically lacking airport terminal originally constructed in 1964, LaGuardia's Terminal B has been totally reimagined into a 21st century leader. Terminal B has been recognized for nation-leading environmental standards and in July 2021, then-completed portions of the terminal were awarded LEED v4 Gold certification6.

"We're honored and proud to share the recognition and accolades with our partners, the New York Community, and all our guests choosing Terminal B for their travels. It was an honor working with Executive Director Rick Cotton and the rest of the Port Authority of NY and NJ team to get this done. The Skytrax designation and 5-star rating not only represents a huge milestone for the LaGuardia airport but is also a testament to the continued hard work of the entire LGP team to have developed and operated the airport terminal with immense dedication to ensure a best-in-class traveler experience," said Jane Garvey, Global Chairman, Meridiam and member of the Board of Directors, LaGuardia Gateway Partners.

As a leader in sustainable investment and asset management, Meridiam has delivered over $80 billion in total investment across more than 110 assets worldwide. With this extensive experience and demonstrated track record, Meridiam has distinguished itself as an established partner of choice to the public sector throughout North America.

In addition to the LaGuardia Airport Terminal B, Meridiam's global airport portfolio includes Bulgaria's Sofia Airport, Madagascar's Ivato and Nosy Bé airports and Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport .

About Meridiam

Meridiam was founded in 2005 by Thierry Déau, with the belief that the alignment of interests between the public and private sector can provide critical solutions to the collective needs of communities. Meridiam is a Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp"), meeting the international standards for social and environmental impact. The firm specializes in the development, financing, and long-term management of sustainable public infrastructure in three core sectors: sustainable mobility, critical public services and innovative low carbon solutions. With offices in Addis Ababa, Amman, Dakar, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Libreville, Luxembourg, New York, Paris, Toronto, and Vienna, Meridiam currently manages US$20 billion and more than 110 projects to date. Meridiam is certified ISO 9001: 2015, Advanced Sustainability Rating by VigeoEiris (Moody's), ISO 37001 Anti-Corruption certification by AFNOR and applies a proprietary methodology in relation to ESG and impact based on United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

