Café Valley Partners with Iconic Brands to Launch Mott's Apple & Hawaiian Punch-Flavored Baked Goods

PHOENIX, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley® is partnering with iconic brands, Mott's® and Hawaiian Punch®, to add their signature flavors to Cafe Valley's lineup of 12-count Mini Muffins and 16-ounce Ring Cakes. Available in Mott's® Apple and Hawaiian Punch® Fruit Punch flavors, the new products can be found in select grocers nationwide next month.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mott's® and Hawaiian Punch® to include nostalgic flavors households love and enjoy."

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley's newest baked goods include:

12-count Mott's® Apple Mini Muffins: Sweet, light flavors of apple and cinnamon make Mott's® Apple Mini Muffins the perfect on-the-go snack.

16-ounce Hawaiian Punch® Fruit Punch Ring Cake: The perfect dessert to take to a gathering, Hawaiian Punch® Ring Cake features tropical flavors like orange, pineapple, passionfruit, guava, and papaya, topped with coarse sugar.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mott's® and Hawaiian Punch® to include nostalgic flavors households love and enjoy," said Brian Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Café Valley. "Adding these celebrated brands to our variations of Mini Muffins and Ring Cakes as easy, on-the-go baked goods expands Café Valley's potential, and we couldn't be more excited to share that with our fans."

For more information on Café Valley products, please visit www.cafevalley.com . For inquiries on carrying Café Valley's latest products in your store, please email gcoyle@cafevalley.com.

About Café Valley

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, ring cakes, loaf cakes, turnovers and café bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit www.cafevalley.com to learn more.

