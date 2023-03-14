WEMADE showcases Future of Gaming at 2023 Game Developers Conference

Joins global leaders in consumer tech, entertainment, and console, mobile & PC games - Amazon Web Services, Google and Meta as Diamond sponsors at "The Future of the Industry" themed GDC 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea-based global gaming giant WEMADE is set to present its vision of the Future of Gaming at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC). In his keynote on "The Future of Gaming: Inter-game Play and Beyond", WEMADE CEO Henry Chang will share how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms.

Join WEMADE at at GDC 2023 - Booth S527 South Hall, GDC Expo (PRNewswire)

Delegates and visitors to WEMADE's booth at GDC 2023 (located at S527 in the South Hall of the GDC Expo) will get to personally experience this theme of "Life is Game: Blockchain Transformation". WEMADE will be showcasing WEMIX PLAY, a complete system that enables game developers and publishers to accelerate the blockchain transformation of their games through Tokenomics, GameFi, Marketplace and Community services. WEMIX PLAY is one of the key components of the experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented WEMIX mega-ecosystem, which continues to expand in 2023 driven by the successful listing of the WEMIX native coin that connects all components of the mega-ecosystem on major exchanges worldwide including Bitbns (India), Coinone (Korea) and Mercado Bitcoin (Brazil).

WEMADE Expert Sessions @ GDC

WEMADE experts will be sharing their experiences and insights about the entire process, from how to successfully launch Web3 games, to how creators can leverage tokenomics to enhance engagement and interactions with their fans.

During The Future of Gaming: inter-game Play and Beyond , WEMADE's CEO Henry Chang will be taking attendees through the ways in which the inter-game economy and playing will continue to bloom in the next few years. The talk will offer insight into the future of gaming and how blockchain technology is expanding the in-game economies beyond the limits of their games and how individual games are now connected through tokenomics to form a mega-ecosystem.

Lessons Learned after Launching 25+ Web3 Games presented by Wonil Suh, EVP at WEMADE will focus on lessons learned and sharing insight on tokenomics and information on Web3 games. Having launched over 25 Web3 games, each with its own unique token and tokenomics, WEMADE is excited to share the experience, including successful and failed tokenomic designs.

Robin Seo, Head of Business Creative Center, WEMADE will be shedding light on how games can easily be transformed into blockchain games in just four simple steps, through the company's platform WEMIX PLAY , during the Transformation of Games into Blockchain Games session.

Attendees will have an opportunity to discover how this transformation can revolutionise gamers' experience, as the session will break down each process of the transformation and show the benefits generated by this.

Fan Token, a Joint Blockchain Economy Built by Creators and Fans hosted by the world-renowned Myrtle Abigail Sarrosa - actress, cosplayer, host, singer, songwriter and gamer - will be all about how to move from the traditional method of expressing loyalty through donations as a form of engagement between content creators and their fans into a new form of a joint digital economy. This allows creators and fans to grow together through tokenomics, breaking away from the linear fan-creator engagement experience into a dynamic economy driven by collective effort. This session will unveil how creators and fans could use their digital currency to expand the boundaries of community engagement and activities.

Transformation 101: Launching Your Own Blockchain Game on WEMIX PLAY is a panel session featuring Wonil Suh, Robin Seo and Wook Kim, SVP, WEMADE USA. The WEMIX team will cover each of the steps required in blockchain game transformation. Attendees can engage with the WEMIX team by asking questions to learn more about this process and understand the potential of launching their own blockchain game through WEMIX PLAY, the world's largest blockchain gaming platform.

GDC 2023 will be held at the Moscone Center located in San Francisco, USA, from March 20th to 24th.

About WEMADE

"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

About the WEMIX "Mega-ecosystem"

WEMIX is a robust EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA (Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), collectively known as the 40 WONDERS. It is designed to be an experience-based, platform-driven & service-oriented mega-ecosystem home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world.

About WEMIX PLAY

"Life is Game"

WEMIX PLAY is the world's largest blockchain gaming platform servicing millions of gamers from around the globe. WEMIX PLAY opens a new door into the future of gaming through its modular transformation that implements Tokenomics, GameFi, Marketplace, and Community to good games. Onboarding WEMIX PLAY is the answer to all your questions. All you need to do as developers is to focus on creating good games.

