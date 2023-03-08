PTI receives the Proximo Latin American Deal of the Year award for 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") was proud to accept the award for "Latin American Deal of the Year" for 2022 from Proximo, an energy and infrastructure news and analysis service, for PTI's acquisition of up to 3,800 telecommunications sites in Chile from WOM S.A.

Phoenix Tower International CFO Michael Bremer, who accepted the award on behalf of PTI stated, "We are honored that Proximo has chosen to recognize this acquisition, which positions PTI as the largest communications tower owner in Chile and underscores our commitment to providing world-class wireless infrastructure solutions. PTI is pleased to have partnered with WOM to complete this transaction and looks forward to continuing to support the growth and development of the telecommunications industry in Chile and beyond."

PTI was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a premier site provider to wireless operators across the world in high-growth markets. PTI's investors include funds managed by Blackstone and various members of the management team and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com

