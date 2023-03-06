Promethean Continues to be the Global Leader for Interactive Displays in Q4 2022

HONG KONG, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2022 report on the World IFPD market. Promethean was named No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China) in 2018, and has held the top spot ever since, making this its fifth year in a row to receive this distinction. In the United States, Promethean captured 30.8% market share of K-12 sector volume in 2022. It also took 24.9% share in the United Kingdom and Ireland market, and 22.9% in Germany.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo

The launches of ActivPanel 9 and the Symphony Classroom with Merlyn digital assistant in the U.S. demonstrate Promethean's unique ability to respond to the evolving requirements of the classroom and the educators who run them. Both products are designed to help busy, overworked teachers create seamless workflows, deliver engaging and interactive lessons, and experience greater mobility.

"Promethean's continued success during a time of major changes in the education sector and growing economic uncertainty is a testament to our agility and our laser focus on the needs of our customers," said Matt Cole, EVP global sales at Promethean. "We've been a dedicated partner to schools and districts for more than 25 years, and we plan on being around for 25 more. We're also looking forward to establishing ourselves as leaders in the corporate market with our newly launched ActivPanel 9 Pro."

"The world of work is changing, and businesses are looking to give their employees the technology they need to meet the challenges of today's redefined office environment," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "ActivPanel 9 Pro is designed to enhance collaboration, facilitate deeper connections, and promote productivity - for both in-person and remote team members."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire - designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777).

