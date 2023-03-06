Aflac Incorporated Publishes Second-Year Sustainability Bond Report

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated announced today that it has published its second Sustainability Bond Report two years after issuing its first sustainability bond on March 8, 2021. The sustainability bond reinforces the company's longstanding commitment to uphold the core values of our business approach that balances purpose and profit. With the publication, the Company has fulfilled its commitment to publish such a report every year until fully allocated.

The report details that since the issuance, $397 million, which represents 100% of the net proceeds, has been allocated to four Eligible Categories under Aflac Incorporated's Sustainability Bond Framework: Communities, Green Buildings, Renewable Energy and Socioeconomic Advancement and Empowerment. These categories also align with and incorporate the priorities set forth in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015. The report also describes, where feasible, the estimated environmental and social impacts of the assets, which range from 268,700 megawatts of solar power generation to 18,064 patients receiving access to quality healthcare.

While the Framework permits net proceeds to be attributed to investments in or financings of Eligible Sustainability Assets completed up to 36 months before the issuance of a Sustainability Bond, 88% of the investments were new investments.

Commenting on the report, Aflac Incorporated President and Chief Operating Officer Frederick J. Crawford said: "In today's environment, there is a demand from both customers and investors to balance purpose and profit like never before, and that is what we are doing. Call it corporate social responsibility; environmental, social and governance; or just doing the right thing. At Aflac, we believe that helping our stakeholders and the people in our communities have a better quality of life, while being mindful of environmental impacts, is not only the right thing to do, but that it also makes good business sense and gives people a greater desire to be affiliated with of our company. As we strive to deliver value to the people who depend upon us, we will continue to identify ways to advance the approach that is known as The Aflac Way."

Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and social responsibility, including through its 2022 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For over 67 years, the insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance policies in force in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 16th consecutive year, on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

