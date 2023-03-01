Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

Fiscal Year 2023 Total Revenues of $2,155.1M, up 16% Year Over Year; 
Q4 Total Revenues of $563.4M, up 16% Year Over Year

Fiscal Year 2023 Subscription Services Revenues of $1,733.0M, up 17% Year Over Year; 
Q4 Subscription Services Revenues of $460.2M, up 16% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)
"Our partnership with the industry strengthened in all customer segments and geographies this year as we build a durable, growth business for the long term," said CEO Peter Gassner. "We are early in our very large industry cloud opportunity with an exceptional product innovation and execution engine. It's this combination of opportunity and execution that positions us well for the future."

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $563.4 million, up from $485.5 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the fourth quarter were $460.2 million, up from $395.7 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year.

  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1): Fourth quarter operating income was $108.9 million, compared to $119.7 million one year ago, a decrease of 9% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $209.4 million, compared to $186.3 million one year ago, an increase of 12% year over year.

  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income(1): Fourth quarter net income was $188.5 million, compared to $97.1 million one year ago, an increase of 94% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $186.3 million, compared to $147.0 million one year ago, an increase of 27% year over year.

  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the fourth quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $1.16, compared to $0.60 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.15, compared to $0.90 one year ago.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 were $2,155.1 million, up from $1,850.8 million one year ago, an increase of 16% year over year. Subscription services revenues were $1,733.0 million, up from $1,484.0 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year.

  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1): Fiscal year 2023 operating income was $459.1 million, compared to $505.5 million one year ago, a decrease of 9% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2023 was $830.5 million, compared to $758.7 million one year ago, an increase of 9% year over year.

  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income(1): Fiscal year 2023 net income was $487.7 million, compared to $427.4 million one year ago, an increase of 14% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2023 was $695.6 million, compared to $604.7 million one year ago, an increase of 15% year over year.

  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For fiscal year 2023, fully diluted net income per share was $3.00, compared to $2.63 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $4.28, compared to $3.73 one year ago.

"Veeva ended the fiscal year with another quarter of broad-based growth and profitability," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We are taking a disciplined, long-term approach, and investing in the right people and the right markets as we progress toward achieving our 2025 targets a year early."

Recent Highlights:

  • Expanding Partnership with the Life Sciences Industry — Progressing on its vision to become the most strategic partner to the industry, Veeva finished the year with 1,388 customers, up 174 from the year prior. Veeva Commercial Solutions ended the year with a total of 684 customers and Veeva R&D Solutions ended the year with a total of 1,025 customers.(2)(3)
     
  • Veeva Vault EDC for Six Top 20 Pharmas — Veeva Vault EDC signed three additional top 20 pharmas in the fourth quarter for a total of six top 20 pharmas now committed to using Vault EDC for all new clinical trials. Vault EDC is part of Veeva's overall clinical data management suite, which also includes solutions for data cleansing and aggregation, ePro, and RTSM.
  • Surpassing $2 Billion in Revenue with a Long Runway Ahead — This milestone reflects growing revenue across Commercial and R&D Solutions. Early in its industry cloud opportunity and with a focus on customer success and product excellence, Veeva continues to innovate to support the most critical functions for a life sciences company and now delivers more than 30 major software and data products designed to advance the industry.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal first quarter ending April 30, 2023 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $514 and $516 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $141 and $143 million(4).
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $0.79 and $0.80(4).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $2,350 and $2,360 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $800 million(4).
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.33(4).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 for the following metrics:

  • Total revenues of at least $2,800 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of at least $1,000 million(4).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, March 1, 2023, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What:

Veeva Systems Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Online Registration:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/badXudFz

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.


(2) The combined customer counts for Commercial Solutions and R&D Solutions exceed the total customer count in each year because some customers subscribe to products in both areas. Commercial Solutions consist of our Veeva Commercial Cloud, Veeva Data Cloud, and Veeva Claims solutions. R&D Solutions consist of our Veeva Development Cloud, Veeva RegulatoryOne, and Veeva QualityOne solutions.


(3) Customer count totals are presented net of customer attrition during the period.


(4) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2023, fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, or fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.


About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance provided as of March 1, 2023 about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including as a result of competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, issues related to the security or performance of our products, issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees, and general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the pandemic). We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 39 and 40 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2022, which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ato Garrett
Veeva Systems Inc.
925-271-4204
ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:
Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
pr@veeva.com

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

January 31,
2023


January 31,
2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$         886,465


$      1,138,040

Short-term investments

2,216,163


1,238,064

Accounts receivable, net

703,055


631,134

Unbilled accounts receivable

82,174


63,266

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

81,456


36,679

Total current assets

3,969,313


3,107,183

Property and equipment, net

49,817


54,495

Deferred costs, net

31,825


33,106

Lease right-of-use assets

55,336


49,640

Goodwill

439,877


439,877

Intangible assets, net

82,476


101,940

Deferred income taxes

136,697


5,097

Other long-term assets

38,955


25,127

Total assets

$      4,804,296


Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$           41,678


$           20,348

Accrued compensation and benefits

44,282


33,834

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

35,306


36,109

Income tax payable

4,946


7,761

Deferred revenue

869,285


731,746

Lease liabilities

11,306


10,981

Total current liabilities

1,006,803


840,779

Deferred income taxes

1,492


2,216

Lease liabilities, noncurrent

49,670


43,607

Other long-term liabilities

30,079


18,226

Total liabilities

1,088,044


904,828

Stockholders' equity:




Class A common stock

2


2

Class B common stock


Additional paid-in capital

1,532,627


1,196,547

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(31,129)


(11,958)

Retained earnings

2,214,752


1,727,046

Total stockholders' equity

3,716,252


2,911,637

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      4,804,296


$      3,816,465

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended
January 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues:








Subscription services(5)

$ 460,152


$ 395,683


$  1,733,002


$  1,483,976

Professional services and other(6)

103,237


89,816


422,058


366,801

Total revenues

563,389


485,499


2,155,060


1,850,777

Cost of revenues(7):








Cost of subscription services

68,913


60,137


257,635


224,911

Cost of professional services and other

95,401


75,744


351,770


278,767

Total cost of revenues

164,314


135,881


609,405


503,678

Gross profit

399,075


349,618


1,545,655


1,347,099

Operating expenses(7):








Research and development

142,538


105,275


520,278


382,035

Sales and marketing

89,049


79,239


348,691


288,061

General and administrative

58,565


45,386


217,595


171,507

Total operating expenses

290,152


229,900


1,086,564


841,603

Operating income

108,923


119,718


459,091


505,496

Other (losses) income, net

26,440


(239)


50,005


6,815

Income before income taxes

135,363


119,479


509,096


512,311

Provision for income taxes

(53,170)


22,383


21,390


84,921

Net income

$ 188,533


$   97,096


$ 487,706


$  427,390

Net income per share:








Basic

$       1.20


$       0.63


$       3.14


$       2.79

Diluted

$       1.16


$       0.60


$       3.00


$       2.63

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:








Basic

156,512


153,937


155,385


153,251

Diluted

162,104


162,681


162,437


162,277

Other comprehensive income:








Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments

$   15,868


$    (5,828)


$  (14,854)


$    (9,872)

Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss

(1,355)


(392)


(4,317)


(3,078)

Comprehensive income

$ 203,046


$   90,876


$ 468,535


(5) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:








Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 242,896


$ 227,302


$ 946,252


$  876,458

Veeva R&D Solutions

217,256


168,381


786,750


607,518

Total subscription services

$ 460,152


$ 395,683


$  1,733,002


(6) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:








Veeva Commercial Solutions

$   44,161


$   40,845


$ 177,188


$  165,086

Veeva R&D Solutions

59,076


48,971


244,870


201,715

Total professional services and other

$ 103,237


$   89,816


$ 422,058


(7) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:








Cost of revenues:








Cost of subscription services

$     1,651


$     1,281


$     6,257


$     4,795

Cost of professional services and other

13,307


9,714


50,341


36,293

Research and development

39,430


22,374


141,571


83,837

Sales and marketing

23,010


15,058


87,509


56,830

General and administrative

18,147


13,290


66,229


52,881

Total stock-based compensation

$   95,545


$   61,717


$ 351,907


$  234,636

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended
January 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

$     188,533


$       97,096


$     487,706


$     427,390

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

7,679


7,041


29,122


27,448

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

3,136


2,889


12,198


11,445

(Accretion) Amortization of discount on short-term investments

(2,608)


1,405


(3,624)


6,264

Stock-based compensation

95,545


61,717


351,907


234,636

Amortization of deferred costs

4,989


6,624


22,096


26,050

Deferred income taxes

(43,133)


905


(127,502)


11,079

(Gain) Loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative

(222)


(1,150)


971


(782)

Bad debt expense (recovery)

(954)


77


256


272

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

(459,243)


(419,490)


(72,177)


(67,020)

Unbilled accounts receivable

(89)


4,704


(18,908)


(16,060)

Deferred costs

(8,939)


(5,639)


(20,815)


(17,084)

Other current and long-term assets

(43,649)


(6,188)


(47,399)


(2,910)

Accounts payable

766


(5,262)


21,429


(2,997)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,622


793


9,276


9,439

Income taxes payable

(49,520)


(6,718)


(2,815)


5,275

Deferred revenue

362,485


315,186


140,472


116,144

Operating lease liabilities

(2,908)


(3,005)


(10,644)


(11,607)

Other long-term liabilities

4,808


3,069


8,921


7,481

Net cash provided by operating activities

63,298


54,054


780,470


764,463

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of short-term investments

(280,628)


(181,450)


(1,996,878)


(1,117,076)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

245,273


135,856


1,002,707


792,918

Acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired


(5,647)



(7,780)

Long-term assets

(3,907)


(3,919)


(13,512)


(14,214)

Net cash used in investing activities

(39,262)


(55,160)


(1,007,683)


(346,152)

Cash flows from financing activities








Reduction of lease liabilities - finance leases




(384)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

13,538


8,228


43,654


51,538

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(15,779)


(18,784)


(63,030)


(55,294)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,241)


(10,556)


(19,376)


(4,140)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(489)


(243)


(4,986)


(4,657)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

21,306


(11,905)


(251,575)


409,514

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

868,344


1,153,130


1,141,225


731,711

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$     889,650


$  1,141,225


$     889,650


Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:








Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

$       76,028


$       10,708


$       82,009


$       56,172

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.

  • Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.

  • Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands)
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:





Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended January
31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis

$     63,298


$     54,054


$      780,470


764,463

Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

(76,028)


(10,708)


(82,009)


(56,172)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis

$   (12,730)


$     43,346


$      698,461


Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis

$   (39,262)


$   (55,160)


$ (1,007,683)


Net cash used in financing activities on a GAAP basis

$     (2,241)


$   (10,556)


$      (19,376)


Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended January
31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

$     68,913


$     60,137


$      257,635


$    224,911

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,651)


(1,281)


(6,257)


(4,795)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(1,126)


(1,076)


(4,469)


(3,902)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$     66,136


$     57,780


$      246,909


Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

85.0 %


84.8 %


85.1 %


84.8 %

Stock-based compensation expense

0.4


0.3


0.4


0.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2


0.3


0.3


0.3

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

85.6 %


85.4 %


85.8 %


Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

$     95,401


$     75,744


$      351,770


$    278,767

Stock-based compensation expense

(13,307)


(9,714)


(50,341)


(36,293)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(139)


(139)


(550)


(550)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$     81,955


$     65,891


$      300,879


Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

7.6 %


15.7 %


16.7 %


24.0 %

Stock-based compensation expense

12.9


10.7


11.9


9.9

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1


0.2


0.1


0.1

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

20.6 %


26.6 %


28.7 %


Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$   399,075


$   349,618


$   1,545,655


$ 1,347,099

Stock-based compensation expense

14,958


10,995


56,598


41,088

Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,265


1,215


5,019


4,452

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$   415,298


$   361,828


$   1,607,272


Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis

70.8 %


72.0 %


71.7 %


72.8 %

Stock-based compensation expense

2.7


2.2


2.7


2.2

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2


0.3


0.2


0.2

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

73.7 %


74.5 %


74.6 %


Research and development expense on a GAAP basis

$   142,538


$   105,275


$      520,278


$    382,035

Stock-based compensation expense

(39,430)


(22,374)


(141,571)


(83,837)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(29)


(29)


(113)


(113)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis

$   103,079


$     82,872


$      378,594


VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended January
31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis

$     89,049


$     79,239


$      348,691


$    288,061

Stock-based compensation expense

(23,010)


(15,058)


(87,509)


(56,830)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,555)


(3,518)


(14,105)


(13,728)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

$     62,484


$     60,663


$      247,077


General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis

$     58,565


$     45,386


$      217,595


$    171,507

Stock-based compensation expense

(18,147)


(13,290)


(66,229)


(52,881)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(57)


(56)


(227)


(227)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

$     40,361


$     32,040


$      151,139


Operating expense on a GAAP basis

$   290,152


$   229,900


$   1,086,564


$    841,603

Stock-based compensation expense

(80,587)


(50,722)


(295,309)


(193,548)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,641)


(3,603)


(14,445)


(14,068)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis

$   205,924


$   175,575


$      776,810


Operating income on a GAAP basis

$   108,923


$   119,718


$      459,091


$    505,496

Stock-based compensation expense

95,545


61,717


351,907


234,636

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,906


4,818


19,464


18,520

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

$   209,374


$   186,253


$      830,462


Operating margin on a GAAP basis

19.3 %


24.7 %


21.3 %


27.3 %

Stock-based compensation expense

17.0


12.7


16.3


12.7

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.9


1.0


0.9


1.0

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

37.2 %


38.4 %


38.5 %


Net income on a GAAP basis

$   188,533


$     97,096


$      487,706


$    427,390

Stock-based compensation expense

95,545


61,717


351,907


234,636

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,906


4,818


19,464


18,520

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(8)

(102,691)


(16,680)


(163,508)


(75,827)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$   186,293


$   146,951


$      695,569


Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$         1.16


$         0.60


$            3.00


$          2.63

Stock-based compensation expense

0.59


0.38


2.17


1.45

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.03


0.03


0.12


0.11

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(8)

(0.63)


(0.11)


(1.01)


(0.46)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$         1.15


$         0.90


$            4.28


$          3.73

(8)   

For the three months and fiscal years ended January 31, 2023 and 2022, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

