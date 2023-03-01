Union Home Mortgage Launches Build Your Payment Program with Multi-Platform Ad Campaign and Support from New Brand Ambassador, Mia

Build Your Payment Program recenters mortgage process on the consumer

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today the launch of its Build Your Payment Program, a new way for homebuyers to create a mortgage built around their budget. To support the launch, the company is rolling out a multi-platform advertising campaign featuring its new brand ambassador, Mia.

With the Build Your Payment Program, Union Home Mortgage is putting the customer first, centering the mortgage process around their budget. Customers work one-on-one with dedicated mortgage experts to craft an ideal monthly payment. Those experts then explore and present the best options for each customer's unique circumstances. The whole program is designed to make the mortgage process simple and focused on keeping monthly payments in line with budgets as costs increase around the country.

"When you talk to people, this is really what they want," said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "Everyone is dealing with the reality of rising costs, and when they're buying a home, they really want a good sense of what their payment will be and how it fits in their budget right away. Build Your Payment leverages our expertise to deliver that to them as simply as possible."

For the launch of the Build Your Payment Program, Union Home Mortgage relied on internal marketing teams and enlisted the support of marketing agency Coologee. This creative partnership culminated in the creation of Mia, a new Union Home Mortgage brand ambassador. Through her infectious personality, humor and honesty, Mia walks consumers through the unbelievably simple process of making their mortgage a reality with Build Your Payment and going from "Dream Home" to your home.

"We're really excited for everyone to get to know Mia and her hilariously authentic ways of explaining the Build Your Payment Program and a whole lot more," said Jennifer Davis, Chief Acquisition Officer of Union Home Mortgage. "We think she's an incredible extension of the world-class service you get from our Partners nationwide and will serve to position them at the front of customers' minds."

The first two television spots, "Couch" and "Pillows" feature Mia on her iconic purple sofa. In "Couch", Mia shares comedic frustrations on the lack of understanding a concept as simple as Build Your Payment with her therapist, who also happens to be Mia. "Pillows" leverages the simplicity of Build Your Payment spread across three comfy cushions and concludes with the comfiest call to action ever.

The campaign will run across television, radio and out of home and be fully activated in Union Home Mortgage's sponsorships, including as the Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Guardians. Digitally, the campaign will be spread across OTT, display, Facebook and Instagram and digital audio programming.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For eight consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA, and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

