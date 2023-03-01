FUEL FOR THE FUTURE: ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS CELEBRATES 2023 NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH® IN MARCH

CHICAGO , March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages consumers to fuel for the future when planning meals and snacks. Fuel for the Future is the campaign theme for the Academy's 2023 National Nutrition Month ®, which kicks off March 1.

"Food is the fuel that keeps your body running smoothly throughout your life, so give it the nutrients it needs to meet each life stage," says registered dietitian nutritionist Amy Bragagnini, a national Academy Spokesperson based in Grand Rapids, Mich.

"Registered dietitian nutritionists can help you meet your health goals as well as treat or reduce your risk of diet-related chronic diseases by reviewing your eating habits and lifestyle, assessing your nutritional status and creating a personalized nutrition treatment plan," she says.

Bragagnini provides helpful eating tips during National Nutrition Month® and all year long:

"Eat with the environment in mind by enjoying more plant-based meals. Purchase foods with minimal packaging. Buy foods in season and shop locally when possible. Start a garden to grow food at home."

"Ask your health care provider for a referral to an RDN who specializes in your unique needs. Learn how your nutritional needs change over time."

"Plan your meals and snacks to stay nourished and save money. Check your pantry before buying more food, use a grocery list while shopping and shop the sales. Educate yourself about community resources and governmental programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and local food banks."

"Eat a variety of foods from all food groups whether fresh, frozen, canned or dried. Include your favorite cultural foods and traditions in your meals. Avoid fad diets that promote unnecessary restrictions and practice self-love."

Learn how to make tasty foods at home with new flavors and foods from around the world. Find creative ways to use leftovers instead of throwing them away. Create happy memories by eating with friends and family when possible."

National Nutrition Month®

Each March during National Nutrition Month®, the Academy hosts resources on its website to encourage people to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits that they can follow all year long.

During National Nutrition Month® , the Academy celebrates RDNs on the second Wednesday of March during Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day. This year's observance is March 8.

The Academy celebrates the inaugural Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day on March 9 to honor the contributions and experience of NDTRs, who are valuable members of the health care and food service management teams. The Academy will celebrate Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day annually on the second Thursday in March.

National Nutrition Month® started in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, and it became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition. To find an RDN near you, visit the Academy's Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org .

