Coldwell Banker Real Estate 2022 Reports a Remarkable Growth Year

The brand extended franchise agreements that accounted for more than $11.8 billion in sales volume in 2022 and welcomed six new affiliates in Q4 2022

MADISON, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, achieved remarkable results through the retention of 68 affiliated companies by extending their Coldwell Banker franchise agreements in 2022, which accounted for more than $11.2 billion in sales volume. The brand also reported that it added an additional $4.7 billion in sales volume from 24 new affiliates that joined the network in 2022, making 2022 the largest franchise growth year in Coldwell Banker history. During a challenging time, entrepreneurs saw the value of doing business with an established and trusted brand, while leveraging that partnership and their powerful local operations for growth.

In Q4 2022, Coldwell Banker Real Estate welcomed six new affiliated companies to the network:

Coldwell Banker Flag City, Findlay, Ohio

Coldwell Banker Stiles , Greenwood, Ind.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Omni Group, Santa Ana, Calif.

Coldwell Banker Home Lovers Realty, Miami

Coldwell Banker Ultimate, Lake Jackson, Texas

Coldwell Banker Nestwork, Lee's Summit, Mo.

Coldwell Banker Home Lovers Realty, Coldwell Banker Ultimate, and Coldwell Banker Nestwork joined the brand through the Inclusive Ownership (IO) program, created to help increase representation of entrepreneurs in the real estate industry in diverse populations including ethnic and racial groups, women, LGBTQ+ and veterans. Since its inception, 34 companies have joined Coldwell Banker through the program – 15 companies in 2022.

"As an established brand in real estate, our reputation, tools and technology allow us to offer unmatched support to our stellar group of affiliates. We are energized when we welcome new companies to the network because we recognize the tremendous value of building an ecosystem for our affiliates to thrive, and ultimately, for our brand to thrive. Because of the trust and ingenuity within our network, 2022 was the largest franchise growth year in Coldwell Banker history, an accomplishment that showcases our reputation as an invaluable brand for our affiliates to join. We're proud to be the North Star of the industry."

- Liz Gehringer, President of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

