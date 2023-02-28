Kendra Scott to Give Keynote Address and Receive Honorary Doctorate at LIM College's 2023 Commencement Ceremony

Designer, founder, and philanthropist will also receive a Distinguished Achievement Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College, which is located in New York City and focused on the business of fashion and lifestyle, has announced that Kendra Scott, Founder, Executive Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer of Kendra Scott LLC, will deliver the keynote address to the Class of 2023 at the College's 84th Commencement exercises.

Scott will also receive LIM's Distinguished Achievement Award and an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree. The ceremony will be held at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on May 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Scott started her company in 2002, just three months after her first son was born. Her commitment to innovation, quality, and detail has taken her from a small startup to a billion-dollar brand. With over 2,600 employees and over 130 standalone stores, Kendra Scott is known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes for women and men.

As the brand continues to grow, Kendra and her namesake company remain true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy." Since its beginning, the company has given back significantly to local, national, and international causes supporting organizations that serve women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education and entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

Scott was awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Award in 2017, was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2019, and appeared as a guest Shark on Seasons 12 and 14 of ABC's Shark Tank. With a passion for empowering the next generation of female leaders, Scott is currently a professor of practice at the Kendra Scott Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at the University of Texas at Austin. In addition, she is a member of the board of directors for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Council of Fashion Designers of America while maintaining her position as executive chairwoman and chief creative officer of Kendra Scott, LLC.

Said LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse, "Kendra Scott is true entrepreneurial success story and an outstanding leader in the business of fashion and lifestyle. We are thrilled that she will be with us to share words of wisdom and inspiration for LIM College's Class of 2023. We are also proud to recognize Kendra's extraordinary philanthropic efforts, which have included extensive support for metastatic breast cancer research, increasing access to mental health services for families and youth, and equipping college students with resources to grow innovative businesses."

Said Scott, "I am honored to speak at this year's graduation ceremony at LIM College. I look forward to sharing my story with the class of graduates, encouraging them to chase their dreams with passion and purpose as they begin the next chapter of their lives."

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is a female-led and owned institution focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, The Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Saks Fifth Avenue, Cannabis Creative, and The National Football League.

