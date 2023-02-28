INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Performance Exceeded High End of Outlook:

Revenue of $1.1 billion propelled by 7% same-store sales growth in Global Lottery, a 21% increase in Global Gaming revenue, and record contribution from PlayDigital

24% increase in operating income to $230 million ; operating income margin of 21%, up 340 basis points vs. PY on substantial increase in Global Gaming and PlayDigital profitability

Full Year 2022 Financial Performance Met High End of Outlook:

Revenue of $4.2 billion , up 3% as reported and 8% at constant currency, driven by strong Global Gaming and PlayDigital growth

Record operating income of $922 million ; 22% operating income margin includes significant Global Gaming improvement

Delivered $899 million in cash from operations and $582 million in free cash flow on strong performance and disciplined management of invested capital

Reduced net debt by $771 million ; leverage improves nearly a half turn to 3.1x

Returned a record $276 million to shareholders

Expect full year 2023 revenue of $4.1 - $4.3 billion with operating margin of 21% - 23%; first quarter 2023 revenue of approximately $1.0 billion with operating margin of 22% - 24%

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"We achieved all our financial goals last year while strengthening product leadership positions across our Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital activities," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Important strategic work executed over the last few years has transformed IGT into a company with higher growth prospects, a better profit profile, and a solid path to delivering on our long-term goals. It has also enabled record capital returns to shareholders in 2022. We enter 2023 from a position of strength with good momentum across business segments."

"2022 was another year of significant financial accomplishments," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "With reduced interest expense and improvements to the effective tax rate, 2022 adjusted EPS highlights IGT's significantly improved earnings power. We generated strong cash flow while funding increased investments for future growth. This, coupled with proceeds from sales of non-core businesses, allowed us to meaningfully reduce debt and leverage to the lowest levels ever. The Company's enhanced credit profile and significant liquidity provide solid support and flexibility as we execute our multi-year plan."

Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change

(%) Year Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change

(%) All amounts from continuing operations December 31, December 31,

2022

2021 2022

2021 (In $ millions, except per share amounts)



















GAAP Financials:



















Revenue



















Global Lottery 639

687 (7) % (3) % 2,593

2,812 (8) % (2) % Global Gaming 389

321 21 % 24 % 1,423

1,112 28 % 30 % PlayDigital 65

42 56 % 63 % 209

165 27 % 32 % Total revenue 1,093

1,050 4 % 8 % 4,225

4,089 3 % 8 %





















Operating income (loss)



















Global Lottery 216

217 — % 6 % 909

1,088 (16) % (10) % Global Gaming 68

36 89 % 91 % 242

43 462 % 471 % PlayDigital 17

5 239 % 256 % 50

33 51 % 54 % Corporate support expense (30)

(33) 7 % (5) % (121)

(104) (16) % (30) % Other(1) (41)

(39) (3) % (4) % (158)

(158) — % (1) % Total operating income 230

186 24 % 30 % 922

902 2 % 9 % Operating Income margin 21 %

18 %



22 %

22 %

























Net cash provided by operating activities 278

396 (30) %

899

1,010 (11) %























Cash and cash equivalents 590

591 — %

590

591 — %























Earnings per share - diluted $(0.32)

$0.09 NA

$1.35

$0.31 335 %























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















Adjusted EBITDA



















Global Lottery 318

336 (5) % — % 1,314

1,545 (15) % (8) % Global Gaming 101

66 54 % 56 % 365

173 111 % 114 % PlayDigital 22

9 149 % 159 % 68

48 41 % 44 % Corporate support expense (23)

(24) 4 % (12) % (83)

(80) (3) % (21) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 419

387 8 % 13 % 1,664

1,686 (1) % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 %

37 %



39 %

41 %

























Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.40

$0.13 208 %

$1.99

$1.16 72 %























Free cash flow 187

326 (43) %

582

771 (25) %























Net debt 5,150

5,922 (13) %

5,150

5,922 (13) %

























(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided

at the end of this news release

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Key Highlights:

Awarded multiple Lottery facilities management contract extensions including a four-year extension in New York , seven years in Georgia , 20 years in Rhode Island , and three years in Missouri ; won a 10-year instant ticket printing and services contract in Texas

Named "Lottery Supplier of the Year" at 2022 SBC Awards North America

Won several Gaming industry awards including "Land-Based Product of the Year" at 2022 Global Gaming Awards, "Best Slot Product" at 2022 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards, and four awards including "Best Slot Machine" and "Best New Innovative Product" at The Casino Awards 2022

Extended cashless momentum with several deployments including an enterprise-wide adoption of Resort Wallet and IGTPay at Station Casinos

Launched high-performing IGT PlayCasino games in West Virginia , expanding digital footprint to five U.S. states, and in Ontario , as market expands to include commercial operators

Completed sale of Italian commercial services businesses; net proceeds used to reduce debt

Completed acquisition of iSoftBet; a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator

Received BB+ Long-Term Issuer rating from Fitch with a stable outlook and an investment grade senior secured debt rating of BBB- in February 2023

Achieved sector-leading ESG score from Moody's ESG Solutions; recognized as the top-ranking gaming supplier by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP)

Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), officially pledging to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.1 billion increased 4%, or 8% at constant currency, from $1.0 billion in the prior-year period

Global Lottery revenue of $639 million , down 7% as reported and 3% at constant currency, as strong multi-jurisdiction jackpots and product sales were offset by impact of Italian commercial services sale

Global Gaming revenue increased 21% to $389 million , with robust double-digit growth across service and product sale revenue streams

Record PlayDigital revenue of $65 million compared to $42 million in the prior year, propelled by iGaming with organic growth, market expansion, and contributions from iSoftBet acquisition

Operating income of $230 million, up 24% as reported and 30% at constant currency, from $186 million in the prior year

Global Lottery operating income of $216 million , stable as reported and up 6% at constant currency, on high profit flow-through of same-store sales growth

Global Gaming operating income increased 89% to $68 million on significant operating leverage partially offset by higher supply chain costs; record operating income margin of 18%

Record PlayDigital operating income of $17 million , up 239% on strong revenue growth, lower jackpot expense, and despite increased investments in talent, research and development, and iSoftBet integration costs

Corporate support and other expense of $71 million compared to $72 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $419 million, up 8% as reported and 13% at constant currency, from $387 million in the prior year; reflects strong profit growth in Global Gaming and PlayDigital and a significant contribution from Global Lottery

Net interest expense of $66 million, down from $77 million in the prior year on lower average debt balances

Foreign exchange loss of $95 million versus a gain of $4 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Provision for income taxes of $101 million, compared to $56 million, primarily due to higher non-deductible foreign exchange losses and incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets

Net loss of $31 million versus net income of $55 million as increased profit is more than offset by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $4.2 billion increased 3%, or 8% at constant currency, from $4.1 billion in the prior-year period

Global Lottery revenue of $2.6 billion , down 8% as reported and 2% at constant currency, as strong product sales and multi-jurisdiction jackpots were offset by lower Italy same-store sales and impact of Italian commercial services sale

Global Gaming revenue up 28% to $1.4 billion on broad-based strength, including significantly higher U.S. & Canada replacement machine unit sales and increased installed base yields

PlayDigital revenue rose to a record $209 million , up 27% from $165 million , primarily driven by iGaming organic growth, market expansion, and contribution from iSoftBet acquisition

Operating income of $922 million, up 2%, or 9% at constant currency, from $902 million in the prior-year period

Global Lottery operating income of $909 million , down 16% as reported and 10% at constant currency, with strong 35% operating income margin despite lower revenue contributions from Italy

Global Gaming operating income increased over five times to $242 million on significant operating leverage, partially offset by higher supply chain costs

PlayDigital operating income rose to a record $50 million on solid operating leverage and despite increased investments in talent, research and development, and iSoftBet integration costs

Corporate support and other expense of $279 million , up from $262 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher transaction-related expenses and personnel costs

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion, down 1% as reported and up 4% at constant currency, from $1.7 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting strong Global Gaming and PlayDigital profit growth and lower contribution from Global Lottery

Net interest expense of $289 million, compared to $341 million in the prior-year period, as net proceeds from asset sales and free cash flow generation drove lower average debt balances

Foreign exchange loss of $36 million, compared to a gain of $66 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Other non-operating expense of $7 million versus $98 million in the prior-year period

$278 million gain on sale of Italian commercial services business offset by $270 million accrual associated with the DDI/Benson matter and $13 million loss on extinguishment of debt in the current year

$91 million in losses related to premiums paid in connection with bond redemptions in prior year

Provision for income taxes of $175 million versus $274 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and a tax benefit arising from the DDI/Benson matter provision

Net income from continuing operations of $414 million compared to $255 million in the prior-year period

Gain on sale of Italian commercial services business

Foreign exchange losses compared to foreign exchange gains in the prior year

Lower income tax and interest expense

Reduced losses related to retirement of debt

Accrual related to DDI/Benson matter

Cash from operations was $899 million compared to $1.0 billion in the prior-year period

Lower interest payments related to lower debt levels

Increased inventory levels to support growth

Higher cash taxes due to strong Italy lottery performance in prior year

$50 million escrow payment related to DDI/Benson matter in 2022

Record shareholder returns of $276 million; $161 million deployed in dividends to shareholders and $115 million for share repurchases

Net debt of $5.2 billion, down $0.8 billion from $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021

Strong cash flow generation

Proceeds from sale of Italian commercial services and final installment from sale of Italian gaming machine, sports betting, and digital gaming businesses

Net debt leverage improved to 3.1x, down from 3.5x at December 31, 2021

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2022; $590 million in unrestricted cash and $1.8 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Other Developments

The Company announced full redemption of $61 million, 5.35% Notes due 2023, on January 23, 2023

In a separate press release issued today, the Company announced the make-whole redemption of €188 million of 3.50% Notes due 2024 and $200 million of 6.50% Notes due 2025

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of March 13, 2023

Record date of March 14, 2023

Payment date of March 28, 2023

Introducing 2023 Expectations

First quarter

Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion

Operating income margin of 22% - 24%

Full Year

Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion

Operating income margin of 21% - 23%

Cash from operations of $900 million - $1.0 billion

Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast:

February 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)

GLOBAL LOTTERY

Q4'22

Q4'21

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

FY'22

FY'21

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1) Revenue































Service































Operating and facilities management contracts

622

608

2 %

7 %

2,364

2,569

(8) %

(3) % Upfront license fee amortization

(45)

(50)

10 %

— %

(183)

(206)

11 %

— % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

577

558

3 %

8 %

2,181

2,363

(8) %

(3) % Other

16

87

(82) %

(81) %

255

327

(22) %

(13) % Total service revenue

593

646

(8) %

(4) %

2,436

2,690

(9) %

(4) %

































Product sales

46

42

9 %

12 %

157

123

28 %

34 % Total revenue

639

687

(7) %

(3) %

2,593

2,812

(8) %

(2) %

































Operating income

216

217

— %

6 %

909

1,088

(16) %

(10) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

318

336

(5) %

— %

1,314

1,545

(15) %

(8) %



































































Global same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

1.0 %

6.6 %









(3.9 %)

18.1 %







Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

66.0 %

21.7 %









15.3 %

46.4 %







Total

6.7 %

7.7 %









(2.2 %)

20.1 %









































North America and Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

0.4 %

6.3 %









(2.4 %)

12.7 %







Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

66.0 %

21.7 %









15.3 %

46.4 %







Total

7.7 %

7.8 %









(0.4 %)

15.6 %









































Italy same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

3.1 %

7.7 %









(8.5 %)

38.9 %









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

GLOBAL GAMING

Q4'22

Q4'21

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

FY'22

FY'21

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1) Revenue































Service































Terminal

126

109

15 %

17 %

483

424

14 %

15 % Systems, software, and other

60

54

13 %

15 %

232

206

12 %

15 % Total service revenue

186

163

14 %

16 %

714

630

13 %

15 %

































Product sales































Terminal

149

110

36 %

39 %

501

339

48 %

51 % Other

54

48

13 %

16 %

208

143

46 %

49 % Total product sales revenue

203

158

29 %

32 %

709

482

47 %

50 % Total revenue

389

321

21 %

24 %

1,423

1,112

28 %

30 %

































Operating income

68

36

89 %

91 %

242

43

462 %

471 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

101

66

54 %

56 %

365

173

111 %

114 %

































Installed base units































Casino

48,578

47,732

2 %





48,578

47,732

2 %



Casino - L/T lease (2)

1,008

1,117

(10 %)





1,008

1,117

(10 %)



Total installed base units

49,586

48,849

2 %





49,586

48,849

2 %





































Installed base units (by geography)































US & Canada

32,335

33,437

(3 %)





32,335

33,437

(3 %)



Rest of world

17,251

15,412

12 %





17,251

15,412

12 %



Total installed base units

49,586

48,849

2 %





49,586

48,849

2 %





































Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $































US & Canada

$42.08

$38.95

8 %





$41.87

$37.62

11 %



Rest of world

$6.53

$5.39

21 %





$6.22

$4.42

41 %



Total yields

$29.72

$28.27

5 %





$29.89

$27.11

10 %





































Global machine units sold































New/expansion

728

(11)

NA





2,879

3,049

(6 %)



Replacement

8,755

7,377

19 %





29,941

20,758

44 %



Total machine units sold

9,483

7,366

29 %





32,820

23,807

38 %





































US & Canada machine units sold































New/expansion

574

(452)

NA





2,020

1,335

51 %



Replacement

6,875

5,547

24 %





22,202

14,759

50 %



Total machine units sold

7,449

5,095

46 %





24,222

16,094

51 %





































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units



































GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)

Q4'22

Q4'21

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

FY'22

FY'21

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1) Rest of world machine units sold































New/expansion

154

441

(65) %





859

1,714

(50) %



Replacement

1,880

1,830

3 %





7,739

5,999

29 %



Total machine units sold

2,034

2,271

(10) %





8,598

7,713

11 %







































































Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $































US & Canada

15,600

15,300

2 %





15,400

14,300

8 %



Rest of world

15,300

13,400

14 %





13,700

13,500

1 %



Total ASP

15,500

14,700

5 %





15,000

14,100

6 %







































































PLAYDIGITAL

Q4'22

Q4'21

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1)

FY'22

FY'21

Y/Y

Change

(%)

Constant

Currency

Change

(%) (1) Revenue































Service

65

41

58 %

65 %

209

163

28 %

32 % Product sales

—

1

(64) %

(64) %

1

1

(53) %

(51) % Total revenue

65

42

56 %

63 %

209

165

27 %

32 %

































Operating income

17

5

239 %

256 %

50

33

51 %

54 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

22

9

149 %

159 %

68

48

41 %

44 %



































































CONSOLIDATED































Revenue (by geography)































US & Canada

714

591

21 %

22 %

2,549

2,250

13 %

14 % Italy

226

305

(26) %

(18) %

1,059

1,300

(19) %

(8) % Rest of world

153

154

(1) %

6 %

618

539

14 %

23 % Total revenue

1,093

1,050

4 %

8 %

4,225

4,089

3 %

8 %

































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Service revenue 845

850

3,359

3,483 Product sales 249

200

866

606 Total revenue 1,093

1,050

4,225

4,089















Cost of services 408

452

1,671

1,754 Cost of product sales 166

124

554

377 Selling, general and administrative 219

222

814

810 Research and development 70

59

255

238 Restructuring 6

7

6

6 Other operating (income) expense, net (5)

—

4

1 Total operating expenses 863

864

3,303

3,187















Operating income 230

186

922

902















Interest expense, net 66

77

289

341 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 95

(4)

36

(66) Other non-operating (income) expense, net (1)

2

7

98 Total non-operating expenses 161

75

333

373 Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 70

111

589

529 Provision for income taxes 101

56

175

274 (Loss) income from continuing operations (31)

55

414

255 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

24 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

391 Income from discontinued operations —

—

—

415 Net (loss) income (31)

55

414

670 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations 34

35

139

190 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations —

—

—

(2) Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (64)

19

275

482















Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (0.32)

0.10

1.36

0.32 Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (0.32)

0.09

1.35

0.31 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (0.32)

0.10

1.36

2.35 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (0.32)

0.09

1.35

2.33 Weighted-average shares - basic 199,320

204,673

201,825

204,954 Weighted-average shares - diluted 199,320

206,996

203,414

206,795

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited













December 31,



2022

2021

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents 590

591

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 150

218

Trade and other receivables, net 670

903

Inventories, net 254

183

Other current assets 467

593

Total current assets 2,131

2,487

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 899

937

Property, plant and equipment, net 118

119

Operating lease right-of-use assets 254

283

Goodwill 4,482

4,656

Intangible assets, net 1,375

1,413

Other non-current assets 1,174

1,429

Total non-current assets 8,302

8,836

Total assets 10,433

11,322











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable 731

1,035

Current portion of long-term debt 61

—

Short-term borrowings —

52

DDI / Benson Matter provision 220

—

Other current liabilities 837

828

Total current liabilities 1,848

1,914

Long-term debt, less current portion 5,690

6,477

Deferred income taxes 305

368

Operating lease liabilities 239

269

Other non-current liabilities 372

323

Total non-current liabilities 6,607

7,437

Total liabilities 8,454

9,351

Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity 1,429

1,282

Non-controlling interests 550

689

Total shareholders' equity 1,979

1,971

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 10,433

11,322



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net (loss) income (31)

55

414

670 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —

—

—

415 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities from continuing operations:













Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 95

(4)

36

(66) Depreciation 78

79

301

325 Amortization 49

51

191

201 Amortization of upfront license fees 48

53

193

216 Deferred income taxes 14

(17)

(77)

38 Stock-based compensation 7

13

41

35 Amortization of debt issuance cost 3

4

15

19 Gain on sale of business —

—

(278)

— DDI / Benson Matter provision —

—

270

— Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

13

92 Other non-cash items, net (8)

(1)

(14)

(2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:













Trade and other receivables 16

89

45

(95) Inventories 8

(1)

(65)

(13) Accounts payable 8

41

(22)

(36) DDI / Benson Matter provision (50)

—

(50)

— Accrued interest payable 26

30

(11)

(33) Accrued income taxes (20)

(11)

(83)

47 Other assets and liabilities 33

17

(20)

27 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 278

396

899

1,010 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations —

—

—

(31) Net cash provided by operating activities 278

396

899

978















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (91)

(71)

(317)

(238) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and restricted cash transferred (21)

—

476

— Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

—

(142)

— Proceeds from sale of assets 8

6

22

21 Other 2

—

3

1 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (102)

(64)

42

(216) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations —

—

126

852 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (102)

(64)

168

636















Cash flows from financing activities













Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities 77

2

75

(50) Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities 30

—

72

17 Principal payments on long-term debt —

—

(597)

(2,846) Payments of debt issuance costs —

—

(10)

(14) Proceeds from long-term debt —

—

—

1,339 Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings —

33

(51)

51 Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt (1)

—

(9)

(85) Repurchases of common stock (22)

(41)

(115)

(41) Dividends paid (40)

(41)

(161)

(41) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests —

(2)

(178)

(91) Capital increase - non-controlling interests —

—

3

12 Return of capital - non-controlling interests (17)

(34)

(75)

(127) Other (7)

(10)

(19)

(23) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19

(94)

(1,065)

(1,898)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 195

238

2

(284) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 28

(17)

(70)

(37) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 517

588

808

1,129 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of

continuing operations 740

808

740

808















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:













Interest paid 39

46

298

369 Income taxes paid 107

85

335

188

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited













December 31,



2022

2021 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

—

61 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

319

564 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

697

1,093 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

745

744 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

796

844 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

746

745 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

530

562 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

745

744 Senior Secured Notes

4,578

5,357









Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

1,058

1,121 U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027

55

— Long-term debt, less current portion

5,690

6,477









5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

61

— Current portion of long-term debt

61

—









Short-term borrowings

—

52 Total debt

5,750

6,529









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

590

591 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027

—

10 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027

9

7 Net debt

5,150

5,922









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended December 31, 2022



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

PlayDigital

Business

Segments

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Loss from continuing operations





















(31) Provision for income taxes





















101 Interest expense, net





















66 Foreign exchange loss, net





















95 Other non-operating income, net





















(1) Operating income (loss)

216

68

17

302

(71)

230 Depreciation

42

31

6

79

—

78 Amortization - service revenue (1)

48

—

—

48

—

48 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

6

2

—

8

1

9 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

41

41 Restructuring

5

—

—

5

1

6 Stock-based compensation

2

(1)

—

1

6

7 Adjusted EBITDA

318

101

22

442

(23)

419



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















278 Capital expenditures





















(91) Free Cash Flow





















187









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













(0.32) Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.47

(0.04)

0.51 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.20

0.02

0.18 Discrete tax items













—

(0.01)

0.01 DDI / Benson Matter provision













—

0.01

(0.01) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.03

0.01

0.02 Net adjustments





















0.72 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)













0.40

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 144.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 46.2% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 201.4 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended December 31, 2021



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

PlayDigital

Business

Segments

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Income from continuing operations





















55 Provision for income taxes





















56 Interest expense, net





















77 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(4) Other non-operating expense, net





















2 Operating income (loss)

217

36

5

258

(72)

186 Depreciation

47

29

4

79

—

79 Amortization - service revenue (1)

53

—

—

53

—

53 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

9

1

—

11

1

12 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

39

39 Restructuring

8

(4)

—

4

3

7 Stock-based compensation

3

4

—

7

6

13 Adjusted EBITDA

336

66

9

411

(24)

387



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















396 Capital expenditures





















(71) Free Cash Flow





















326









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













0.09 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.02)

0.05

(0.07) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.19

0.05

0.14 Discrete tax items













—

0.06

(0.06) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.03

0.01

0.02 Net adjustments





















0.04 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)













0.13

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated (3) The reported effective tax rate was 50.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 59.0% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 207.0 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the year ended December 31, 2022



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

PlayDigital

Business

Segments

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Income from continuing operations





















414 Provision for income taxes





















175 Interest expense, net





















289 Foreign exchange loss, net





















36 Other non-operating expense, net





















7 Operating income (loss)

909

242

50

1,201

(279)

922 Depreciation

173

112

17

302

(1)

301 Amortization - service revenue (1)

193

—

—

193

—

193 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

24

7

—

31

3

34 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

158

158 Restructuring

6

(1)

—

5

1

6 Stock-based compensation

9

5

1

14

27

41 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

9

9 Adjusted EBITDA

1,314

365

68

1,746

(83)

1,664



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















899 Capital expenditures





















(317) Free Cash Flow





















582









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(3)(4)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













1.35 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.18

0.08

0.10 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.77

0.16

0.61 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.06

0.01

0.06 Discrete tax items













—

(0.17)

0.17 DDI / Benson Matter provision













1.33

0.33

1.00 Gain on sale of business













(1.36)

(0.01)

(1.36) Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.07

0.01

0.06 Net adjustments





















0.64 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)













1.99

























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees















(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs















(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated (4) The reported effective tax rate was 29.7%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 32.2% (5) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.4 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the year ended December 31, 2021



Global

Lottery

Global

Gaming

PlayDigital

Business

Segments

Total

Corporate

and Other

Total IGT

PLC Income from continuing operations





















255 Provision for income taxes





















274 Interest expense, net





















341 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(66) Other non-operating expense, net





















98 Operating income (loss)

1,088

43

33

1,164

(262)

902 Depreciation

191

121

15

326

(1)

325 Amortization - service revenue (1)

216

—

—

216

—

216 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

34

5

—

40

3

43 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

158

158 Restructuring

8

(4)

(1)

3

2

6 Stock-based compensation

8

8

1

17

18

35 Other (2)

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

1,545

173

48

1,766

(80)

1,686



















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















1,010 Capital expenditures





















(238) Free Cash Flow





















771









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(3)(4)

Net

Impact Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













0.31 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.32)

0.13

(0.45) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.76

0.18

0.58 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.42

—

0.42 Discrete tax items













—

(0.27)

0.27 Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.04

0.01

0.02 Net adjustments





















0.85 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)













1.16





















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees















(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs















(3) Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction where the adjustment originated (4) The reported effective tax rate was 51.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 39.9% (5) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.8 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

