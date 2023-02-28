Inc. Magazine Ranks Mission Wealth on List of Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Mission Wealth is No. 151 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

"Our passion for cultivating an incredible team culture and providing proactive planning, robust investment solutions, and caring service for our clients fuels our growth at Mission Wealth." said Chief Impact Officer Seth Streeter. "We are building a unique national brand that promotes financial success and life fulfillment."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 178 percent and in 2021 alone, they added 14,526 jobs and $7.1 billion to the Pacific region's economy. The complete list of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/regionals/pacific starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come." said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. For the full methodology, please visit the company website .

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor, managing over $5.2 billion in assets, and is 100% employee-owned. For more information on Mission Wealth's values or services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or call (805) 882-2360 .

