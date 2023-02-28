Experion Technologies ranked among top 100 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, Southwest Region

The third consecutive Top 100 ranking for the company in the Inc. 5000 Regionals list

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Experion Technologies, a global Product Engineering company, is on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Inc. 5000 regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy.

Experion Technologies features into the Top 100 US Southwest Region companies in the Inc. 5000 Regionals list for the third consecutive year (PRNewswire)

Previously, Experion Technologies has also been ranked on the nationwide Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years.

"There is a reason why some of the world's largest companies as well as the world's fastest growing early-stage companies choose Experion Technologies. We are among the very few players worldwide that strive to execute on the customer's vision, strategy, and goals and craft them into product roadmaps aligned tightly to business priorities. Our engineering maestros follow this up by developing products that deliver exceptional business value to our customers. We are truly proud of our teams who make this happen for our customers every single time. Product Engineering is all we know and truly care for since our formation seventeen years ago. We remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are of course thrilled with being ranked as one of the fastest growing private companies in the Southwest yet again," said Mr. Manoj Balraj, President and Co-founder of Experion Technologies.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regional Southwest list had an average growth rate of 557 percent across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, the Inc 5000 private companies added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

PR Contact:

Ajit Narayan, VP – Global Marketing

ajit.narayan@experionglobal.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011639/Experion_Technologies.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Experion Technologies