Contentstack Expands Product Suite, Enters Front-End Hosting Market With New Fully-Integrated Offering: Contentstack Launch

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Composable Digital Experience provider, today announces its new Contentstack Launch front-end hosting service offering. The new service extends Contentstack's product suite, providing enterprise companies with a first-ever fully composable, fully automated, digital experience stack from the front-end to the back-end. This means organizations can now more quickly stand up full-stack digital experience development environments, reducing organizational friction and technical obstacles, while accelerating business outcomes.

Contentstack Launch is engineered from the ground up to streamline development operations. For customers, it means eliminating the friction and wait-states that commonly exist as digital experiences evolve from back-end code to front-end user experiences.

Completely integrated – Eliminate organizational friction and development silos, seamlessly connect to Contentstack Marketplace apps and reduce technical debt with pre-built component libraries and workflows

Fully automated – Create staging and production environments on Contentstack's lightning-fast Content Delivery Network (CDN) with just a few clicks and automatically trigger rebuilds

Framework agnostic – Build projects in virtually any common Javascript front-end framework, easily connect to and deploy code directly from a git repository

"Contentstack Launch has been an integral part of our development strategy since Day One," said Conor Egan, VP of product and engineering at Contentstack. "Much of our engineering energies go into eliminating the organizational and technical friction that plagues development organizations as they stand up digital experiences. Contentstack Launch is a huge friction-remover and experience accelerator all in one."

Contentstack Launch extends the company's pioneering vision and product set now complete from the back-end to the front-end. At the core of operations is the Contentstack CMS , the industry's #1 headless CMS product offering. Contentstack adds to this its Contentstack Marketplace for rapid customization and platform extensibility, through 1-click integrations and its App SDK framework. And Integrations and orchestration up and down the stack are made simple with clicks not code using Contentstack Automation Hub .

With Contentstack Launch, Contentstack now offers the only fully-automated Composable Digital Experience Platform. The global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market size is valued at USD $10.8B in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.87%, reaching USD $23.6B 2027.

Availability:

Contentstack Launch is available now to customers as part of the Contentstack Early Access technology program. Request for early access can be made here . General product availability is scheduled for May 2023.

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

