Bolt Partners with Casper to Offer Shoppers Streamlined, Frictionless Checkout

Enabled by solution integrator Fēnom Digital, Casper launches its own checkout experience powered by Bolt

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt , a leading checkout technology company, today announced its partnership with Casper Sleep Inc. to offer its customers a streamlined, one-click checkout experience. Casper leverages Bolt's API-based, modular checkout experience without replacing its existing user interface. Bolt powers passwordless login and a seamless checkout for Casper's own checkout experience that's currently hosted on Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Retailers and brands want to offer a seamless shopping experience, but not all of them want to replace their entire checkout to achieve it. By offering merchants the flexibility to power end-to-end checkout or plug into their existing checkout with APIs, Bolt is paving the way for major retailers with their own custom checkout solutions to move quickly to improve conversion and offer a superior checkout experience.

"Casper is customer-obsessed and always looking to turn its shoppers into loyal, repeat customers," said Jason Sauser, VP of Technology at Casper. "We're excited to take our customers on a seamless journey, from checkout to snooze."

Providing a better one-click checkout experience for shoppers was a driving force behind Casper's partnership with Bolt. Shoppers that go through guest checkout miss out on being able to conveniently manage orders, enjoy a personalized shopping experience, and get rewarded for loyalty. Bolt's platform-agnostic, single-click technology will streamline Casper's checkout experience.

"We're honored to innovate alongside the biggest disrupter in the sleep industry as we introduce our newest strategic partnership," said Maju Kuruvilla, CEO of Bolt. "Bolt's modular checkout offering is a unique unlock for all retailers looking for a flexible way to embed Bolt into their existing checkout to turn more guest shoppers into logged-in shoppers."

Other Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants can access these same benefits by turning on Bolt. The technology is developer-friendly, making it simple, quick, and turn-key for solution integrators like Fēnom Digital to help their retailers go live.

"As a trusted partner to our clients, it's imperative to be able to provide solutions like Bolt that have the ability to drive real revenue results," said Dylan Runne, CEO of Fēnom Digital. "Bolt's partnership with Salesforce Commerce Cloud allowed Fēnom to provide Casper with a seamless integration with limited impact to time and budget."

