A5G Networks™ and Intel® partner to enable Smart Mobile Edge networks

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A5G Networks, Inc., a market-leading autonomous mobile core (ANoNCore) software company, announced its partnership with Intel® Smart Edge, a Kubernetes-based edge computing platform for deploying edge networks and delivering multi-access edge computing (MEC) for applications, containers, and virtual machines. It's wrapped in a user-friendly platform designed to give nontechnical users the keys to their edge computing platform.

Autonomous Network of Networks enabling edge and distributed connectivity (PRNewswire)

With this engagement A5G Networks ANoNCore and Intel® Smart Edge brings exceptional value to enterprises and CSPs.

ANoNCore is secure and scalable 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi mobile core software to enable the distributed network of networks and offers a new way for enterprises and CSPs to enable cost-effective deployment across hybrid and multi-cloud. It can be used for IoT, private Networks, Smart Cities, connected car networks, and CSP networks to provide an optimized service experience.

With this engagement A5G Networks™ ANoNCore and Intel® Smart Edge brings exceptional value to enterprises and CSPs by realizing significant capital and operational savings and bringing new services to the edge.

5G is bringing new services based on machine-to-machine, user-to-machine communication, low latency communication, and massive system capacity with a large number of devices; it is also bringing reliable video streaming and very high throughput.

All these shifts require Networks to be more distributed, open, programmable, and edge centric.

Edge-based deployment architectures are essential for industry 4.0/private networks, smart cities, connected car networks, and public mobile networks.

"There is a growing need for edge platforms that provide a seamless developer experience and can be implemented across a variety of use cases," said Intel. "The collaboration with A5G integrating various modules from the Intel® Smart Edge toolkit along with other Intel technology components such as the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors will result in a compelling edge platform that is developer friendly and accelerates ecosystem innovations."

5G, ML, and edge combined are shaping up next-generation networks, the value chain is changing, and networks are becoming more open and distributed. Through this engagement, Intel® and A5G Networks will collaborate to maximize the performance of mobile edge deployments by deploying A5G's autonomous and converged packet core (ANoNCore) software with Intel® Smart Edge, said Kaitki Agarwal, co-founder, President, and CTO of A5G Networks.

About A5G Networks Inc.

A5G Networks Inc. is a leader and innovator in autonomous mobile core software. The company is headquartered in Nashua, NH, USA with offices in Pune MH, India. A5G Networks is pioneering secure and scalable 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi software to enable distributed network of networks. To learn more about A5G Networks, visit www.a5gnet.com

Copyright A5G Networks Trademark A5G Networks (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A5G Networks