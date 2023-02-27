Craft Your Culinary Adventure: Savor Charlotte Takes Place March 8-22

An immersive taste of the region's vibrant epicurean experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor Charlotte is a two-week celebration of the dynamic and creative culinary community who make the Queen City one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the Southeast. Taking place March 8-22, epicurean adventures include experiential hands-on classes and demonstrations, exclusive menus, special offers and more.

Savor Charlotte includes experiential hands-on classes and demonstrations, exclusive menus, special offers and more.

From a special cooking class at Taco Molino with Executive Chef / Owner Scott Wallen, the Amaro tasting dinner with Chef Tommy Vance at Little Mama's Italian, and special discount at Biblio, to wine tastings at Dogwood Southern Table & Bar, cocktail classes at Billy Sunday or The Cocktailery, and a specialty barbeque flavored doughnut from Reigning Doughnuts, every Savor Charlotte activation is customized and unique to the culinary artists making them. Savor Charlotte will also include the kick-off of Black Food Truck Fridays in partnership with Black Business Owners of Charlotte (BBOC), which will take place on Friday, March 17 from 4-9 p.m.

Designed to raise awareness of Charlotte's diverse gastronomic offerings, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) invited the city's culinary curators to submit specials that reflect their signature taste and distinct charm. Savor Charlotte is intended to connect locals and visitors alike and inspire them to indulge in one-of-a-kind flavors not available anywhere else. With a focus on celebrating the culinary tastemakers helping to shape Charlotte, all are invited to partake during two weeks of delicious activations to explore the flavors of the city.

"We are passionate about honoring and recognizing Charlotte's extremely innovative and dynamic culinary community," said Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer at the CRVA. "With 25% of visitor spending attributed to food & beverage, we know that Charlotte remains a city of culinary opportunity. We are excited to spotlight the talented individuals and local businesses bringing the city's distinctiveness to life through creative programming for Savor Charlotte."

Charlotte has an eclectic mix of epicurean adventures ranging from internationally inspired dishes to local farms and everything in between. From recently announced James Beard Award nominees to perpetually creative mixologists, Charlotte remains at the forefront of travelers' minds as a must-visit culinary destination. Savor Charlotte is a testament to the inspirational work of those who define the flavor of the Queen City.

The Savor Charlotte journey is easy to navigate. As Charlotte's industry trendsetters continue to confirm and add new details on a rolling basis, those interested in booking an exclusive Savor Charlotte offer can make reservations directly by clicking on each listing of the participating chefs, mixologists, restaurateurs, bakers, and more. For more information on Savor Charlotte, click here.

About the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) works to deliver experiences that uniquely enrich the lives of our visitors and residents. Through leadership in destination development, marketing and venue management expertise, the CRVA leads efforts to maximize the region's economic potential through visitor spending, creating jobs and opportunities for the community. Brands supported by the CRVA include the Charlotte Convention Center, Spectrum Center, Bojangles Entertainment Complex, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte Regional Film Commission and Visit Charlotte in conjunction with the region's destination marketing brand. For more information, visit charlottesgotalot.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority