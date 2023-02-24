Energage Names Abstrakt Marketing Group a Winner of Top Workplaces USA 2023

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group, a leader in lead generation, has been nationally recognized as one of Energage's Top Workplaces USA for the 2023 year. While Abstrakt has been named a Top Workplace locally in the St. Louis Post Dispatch's Top Workplaces, it has never been named on the USA national list.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a B2B lead generation company and business growth agency. (PRNewswire)

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate, and just over 1,200 organizations have been honored with the Top Workplaces USA award this year.

Issued by research company Energage, the Top Workplaces USA award results are based on anonymous, research-based employee engagement surveys which address Culture Drivers that are critical to success in any organization. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

This record-breaking growth for Abstrakt includes internal career opportunities like 308 progressions and 179 promotions in the company just last year. Abstrakt's mission and values guide the company, but the people define them. Ask anyone at Abstrakt what their favorite part of their job is and you'll likely get a number of different answers: the growth opportunity, the ability to help clients grow their businesses, and attending awesome events are just a few. But more likely than not, you'll hear something about the people. It's the people that make working at the organization great, and every team member who walks through the doors knows that. Every decision the leadership teams make for the organization supports the growth of their team members and of the business.

"All of our team contributed to our exponential growth last year, and our strong culture is what makes Abstrakt a great place to work," says Director of Employee Engagement and Corporate Culture, Danny Beene. This recognition is the latest in a series of Abstrakt accolades over the past year. These include being named an Inspiring Workplace, Best Place to Work, Future 50 list, Inc 5000 list for the 8th time and a St. Louis Top Workplace.

"Recognition like this acknowledges our people-centered culture and helps us continue to push ourselves to the next level when it comes to growth." says Chief Marketing Officer, Melanie Clark.

