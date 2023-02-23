Vodafone Germany Deepens Partnership with Tech Mahindra & Comviva for a Seamless Customer Experience

Expanded partnership to deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys, enhanced omnichannel experience across assisted and digital channels

Comviva BlueMarble to enable unified sales experience across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services of Vodafone Germany

Enabled new revenue opportunities by delivering bundled propositions through a centralized/converged unified platform

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Vodafone Germany towards the transformation of its sales and customer experience processes.

As a part of this multi-year engagement, Comviva, a Tech Mahindra company, will deliver a unified sales solution across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services businesses of Vodafone Germany. The relationship began in 2019 and partnership focused on transforming assisted sales experience. The expanded partnership will target transforming non-assisted digital sales channels and elevating the entire integrated buying experience.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra, we firmly believe in the power of innovation and investment in intellectual property development. Our product and platform strategy are a testament to our deep domain expertise in the Telecom industry. We are grateful for the support and guidance of Vodafone Group as we embark on a new chapter in our digital journey, building the groundwork for the next generation of technology solutions on BlueMarble foundation."

Comviva has deployed its BlueMarble platform with an expansive range of use cases that include digital commerce, catalog, order management and customer care. The first phase of the engagement was focused on creating a unified platform that provided a converged 360-degree view of the customer across telesales and retail operations. The second phase will further the convergence to digital channels and empower Vodafone Germany in extending on-demand, personalized solution bundles seamlessly to its customers across the channels of their choice.

Ulrich Irnich, CIO at Vodafone Germany, said, "We are a customer-obsessed organization. Our expanded partnership and choice of ODA-compliant cloud-native Comviva platform will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further, driving personalization at scale and further optimizing experience across online and in-store. The new solution shall help us align teams around a single view of the customer, with insights and activation capabilities that will make experiences even more seamless, connected and relevant."

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, "Today, customers use a variety of touchpoints to engage both digitally and offline and a unified integrated customer experience across all channels is paramount. Our partnership shall deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys and enhanced omnichannel experiences. We are extremely excited about this partnership, and it shall serve as a great foundation for personalization efforts, while also empowering organizational efficiency."

Comviva's BlueMarble is a modular commerce, order management, customer care and partner management digital platform. It is a 5G ready, cloud-native, microservices based, open digital solution that delivers business agility by offering personalized customer experiences and journeys.

