Memora Health Announces Partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center to Scale Data-Driven Cancer Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced a partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center, one of the nation's leading cancer care and research institutions. The first-of-its-kind partnership will bring together Moffitt's expertise in oncology with Memora's clinical intelligence care platform to improve the patient experience; and enable Moffitt's clinicians and providers to utilize the platform directly in support of critical patient needs.

Clinicians worldwide regularly rely on Moffitt's clinical insights to inform treatment options for patients undergoing oncology care. However, these clinical insights have not been leveraged to direct communication with patients that can be used to keep them informed, adherent to their care plans, and monitor for symptoms specific to their diagnosis. Studies find that about 33% of patients undergoing cancer treatment may exhibit symptoms that require further assessment.

"Memora Health offers Moffitt Cancer Center a unique opportunity to utilize our clinical expertise and reach for driving high-touch, patient-centric care," said Dr. Edmondo Robinson, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Moffitt. "This innovative partnership will improve oncology care across a broader audience of providers and allow Moffitt to utilize the care programs to improve care for the patients we serve."

Memora's platform simplifies complex care delivery for patients and their providers by automating care journeys. The program provides 24/7, two-way communications with patients around their care, and intelligently triages patient questions and clinical concerns to the appropriate care team members.

"I could not be more proud to partner with the incredible Moffitt Cancer Center team to support their mission to advance their translation of evidence-based guidelines into patient care," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Memora. "Our platform is an enabling technology for oncology clinicians who want to utilize Moffitt-backed pre-built content right off our shelf."

Memora Health is the leading intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, life science companies, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for patients and care teams. The company's platform digitizes and automates complex care workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication on their care journeys. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 53 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 7,800 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org , and follow the momentum on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

