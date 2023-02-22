Tripadvisor Announces Appointment of Sanjay Raman to Chief Product Officer and Kristen Dalton to Chief Operating Officer

Raman, a product visionary from Airbnb, Houzz, Greylock and Google to reimagine how Tripadvisor's products and services serve travelers and partners as a modern media marketplace

Dalton, previously Tripadvisor's Vice President of Finance and interim leader of its B2C organization, will head Operations within the Tripadvisor Core business

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announced the appointment of two veteran technology and business leaders to key roles within its Tripadvisor Core business: Sanjay Raman to Chief Product Officer and Kristen Dalton to Chief Operating Officer.

As the Chief Product Officer for the Tripadvisor Core business, Sanjay Raman will drive innovation, development and iterative improvements within Tripadvisor's suite of products and services focused on serving travelers, diners and partners, including accommodation providers, restaurants and advertisers. Raman joined Tripadvisor in January 2023 after having served in key product roles, most recently at Airbnb and Houzz. While at Greylock, he worked with and led investments in several early-stage consumer marketplaces. Raman started his product career at Google where he led teams on the Google Video and Google Apps products.

Kristen Dalton was appointed in January 2023 to serve as the Chief Operating Officer for the Tripadvisor Core business, responsible for strategy development and operational planning and execution. Dalton, who joined Tripadvisor in 2019, previously served as the Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and served as the interim leader of the Tripadvisor B2C organization. Dalton's previous experience includes strategy and finance leadership roles at Vistaprint, Chubb, and AXA Equitable. She started her career at Ernst & Young.

"Placing the traveler and our partners at the heart of everything we do, is a key component of our strategy. I'm excited to announce the appointments of these two executives, whose deep leadership experience building consumer internet businesses and scaling digital media and marketplace products will help us deliver on our strategy," said Matt Goldberg, CEO, Tripadvisor Group. "With the addition of a product visionary like Sanjay and a strategic operator like Kristen, we believe we are well positioned to execute on our strategic vision for Tripadvisor."

"I join this company with a passion for innovation and a dedication to ensuring the travelers and partners we serve always have a positive experience when using our travel tools, engaging with our community and leveraging our numerous services to ensure we live up to our potential as the most trusted, most important travel guidance platform in the world," said Sanjay Raman, Chief Product Officer, Tripadvisor. "I'm excited about the opportunity to help Tripadvisor reinforce its leadership in our sector."

"Tripadvisor is such an important brand to travelers around the world, and we have an incredible legacy as a company. Our work has an impact on how people experience the world and the businesses that make meaningful travel possible," said Kristen Dalton, Chief Operating Officer, Tripadvisor. "We are bringing together the best people and strategy to deliver on our next chapter of growth. I am incredibly proud to partner with our leadership team to deliver on our brand promise and provide value to our partners."

