RoboTire Launches Tire Changing System in Second Discount Tire Location

RoboTire's Automated Tire Changing System to Now Serve Customers in Texas

DETROIT, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboTire, a Detroit-based robotics and automation company, has implemented its tire-changing system at a Discount Tire store in Arlington, Texas. This installation marks the second application of RoboTire's innovative technology with Discount Tire. Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels with over 1,100 stores and more in Texas than any other state. Discount Tire's partnership with RoboTire helps provide a safe, more efficient, tire-changing experience for their customers and expert technicians.

RoboTire's tire-changing system utilizes state-of-the-art robotics and advanced algorithms to change tires while maintaining the highest levels of safety quickly and accurately for both customers and technicians. The system can change tires in as little as 25 minutes, significantly reducing service time compared to traditional methods.

"We're thrilled to bring our innovative technology to a second Discount Tire location," said Victor Darolfi, CEO of RoboTire. "We're committed to partnering with leading tire shops, improving the customer experience, and providing the best possible service."

The installation of the RoboTire system at Discount Tire's Arlington store – located at 5541 S Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76017 – is the latest in a series of deployments to continue its expansion and reach across the country. RoboTire has already implemented its automated systems at a Discount Tire location in Arizona, a Creamery Tire location in Pennsylvania and several other retailers. RoboTire plans to launch more systems in the coming months and constantly seeks new opportunities to bring its innovative technology to more stores' customers.

"Discount Tire is excited to have RoboTire's technology installed in another one of our stores," said Christian Roe, chief revenue officer at Discount Tire. "The system will help our experts continue to provide the best service and experience to our customers."

Discount Tire has been a critical partner, committed business contributor, and investor to RoboTire. RoboTire and its systems are headquartered, designed, manufactured, and assembled to the highest industrial-grade standards in Plymouth, Michigan. For more information, visit robotire.com.

About RoboTire

RoboTire is a robotics and automation solution that revolutionizes how tires are changed. Founded by CEO Victor Darolfi in October 2018, RoboTire has designed a system that enables robots to change tires in a fraction of the time human operators can — reducing an hour-long experience to under 25 minutes. By bringing innovation to the traditional, RoboTire is transforming the way fleet operators, dealers, and independent service providers look at tire and wheel services. For more information, visit robotire.com.

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and America's Tire in parts of California. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer, and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

Press Contact

Darian D. Taylor

(832) 265-8446

press@robotire.com

RoboTire Logo (PRNewsfoto/RoboTire) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RoboTire