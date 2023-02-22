Ellipsis Health Announces Appointment of Jeff Clarke to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health , the market leader in AI-generated vocal biomarker technology, today announced that it has appointed Jeff Clarke to its Board of Directors. Clarke is an industry veteran with a proven track record in the technology and services industries.

"As Ellipsis Health works to bring AI-powered innovation to mental health care, we are delighted to add Jeff to our Board," said Mainul Mondal, founder and CEO, Ellipsis Health. "Jeff's deep experience and insights will be invaluable to Ellipsis Health as we expand our reach and scale our solutions."

Clarke is an experienced leader and industry veteran with deep domain expertise. Clarke currently serves as interim CEO of Doxim, a customer communications management and engagement technology provider. Previously, he was the Executive Chairman and interim CEO of FTD, LLC, a private company controlled by Nexus Capital. Prior, Clarke spent five years as CEO of Eastman Kodak Company. He has also held numerous other C-level roles within the technology industry, including CEO, Chairman and Executive Chair positions at Travelport Limited, a private company controlled by the Blackstone Group. He served as Chief Operating Officer for CA Software, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Hewlett-Packard, and CFO at Compaq Computer. Jeff also serves on the Board of Directors of FTD, LLC and Columbia Care. Mr. Clarke is a former director at Autodesk, Compuware, Docker, Generate Life Sciences, Orbitz Worldwide, Red Hat and UTStarcom.

"It is a privilege to join the Ellipsis Health Board of Directors," said Jeff Clarke. "I'm excited to work closely with the Board, Mainul and the management team in this innovative and groundbreaking company."

Ellipsis Health was founded with the belief that a person's mental health should have the same priority as one's physical health. The company saw an opportunity to connect the dots between the two - giving voice to a new standard of mental health care. By harnessing the unique power of the human voice as a biomarker for mental wellbeing, along with machine learning and AI, Ellipsis Health has established the only clinically validated vital sign for mental health. Its technology identifies, measures, and monitors the severity of stress, anxiety, and depression at scale by analyzing a short voice sample to create an objective and scalable clinical decision support tool. Through partnerships with providers, payers, employers and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Ellipsis Health, visit https://www.ellipsishealth.com.

