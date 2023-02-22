Eighty Six Enters the Legal Psychedelics Market With Launch of Fun Guy Amanita Mushroom Gummies

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma based alternative cannabinoid brand Eighty Six jumps on the burgeoning psychedelics market with the launch of Fun Guy , an edibles series dedicated to helping you experience a lighter, brighter, psychedelic trip.

Fun Guy Amanita Mushrooms is a federally legal alternative to experiencing a short, sweet psychedelic trip. Each gummy contains 350MG of Amanita Muscaria extract and is available in three flavors - BlueRazz, Strawberry, and Watermelon. (PRNewswire)

Curious consumers all over the country now have access to a lighter, brighter psychedelic trip with Fun Guy.

Fun Guy enters the market with three classic flavors – BlueRazz, Strawberry, and Watermelon. Each gummy contains 350mg of Amanita Muscaria, a federally legal medley of mushrooms that deliver a chilled-out psychoactive experience.

What are Amanita Mushrooms?

Amanita mushrooms, otherwise known as the Amanita Muscaria, is an easily recognizable red mushroom dotted with white specs on its cap. The mushroom contains muscarine and ibotenic acid, both of which convert to muscimol when consumed directly or is decarboxylated into a finished product. The experience mimics the effects of a classic "magic mushrooms" trip.

What Does a Milder Psychedelic Trip Look Like with Amanita Mushrooms?

The typical psychedelic trip from traditional "magic mushrooms" contain psilocybin, whose hallucinogenic properties interact with serotonin and dopamine neurotransmitters. The result is an intense and long-lasting trip that may or may not turn sour depending on your state of mind.

Amanita mushrooms, on the other hand, break down into muscimol to interact with GABA receptors. Due to the abundance of GABA receptors and its ability to affect the central nervous system, the psychoactive experience, while significantly milder, can vary from person to person. A single, 350mg dose of Amanita mushrooms is roughly the equivalent of 100mg of psilocybin, with one dose delivering whole-body relaxation and improved sleep quality, and higher doses potentially producing spontaneous sensation, visual distortions, and at times synesthesia – read: hallucinations.

How is a Hallucinogenic Substance Legal?

Similar to how Delta-8 THC's legal status exists through a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill, Amanita mushrooms' legal status exists through a loophole on the Controlled Substances list. Psilocybin is a Schedule I controlled substance, illegal to possess and distribute. Amanita muscaria, muscimol, and ibotenic acid, all of which produce that milder psychedelic high, are not on said list.

Amanita mushrooms are federally legal in all but one state – Louisiana. Legislative loopholes are not a new thing, but are commonplace in the ever-expanding active ingredients industry.

Company Information

Eighty Six has established itself as one of the most popular alternative products brands, making a name for itself in the hemp-derived cannabinoids space over the last three years with its flavor-based Delta-8 THC, HHC, and THC-O inhalable products. The inclusion of Fun Guy Amanita Mushroom Gummies shows the brand's commitment to being at the forefront of introducing premium, cutting edge products to a growing demographic of curious consumers looking for that perfect buzz.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eighty Six Group