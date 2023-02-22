Atsign Announces Equity Crowdfunding Round

Funds raised will accelerate company's launch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atsign Company, ("Atsign"), a technology company that makes it easy to secure the privacy of individuals, organizations, and things on the Internet, announced today the launch of their capital raise campaign on the Republic platform at https://republic.com/atsign . U.S. and International investors may purchase equity in Atsign via a SAFE note.

The At Company (PRNewswire)

Atsign's award-winning technology platform (the "atPlatform") allows IoT (Internet of Things) device manufacturers and integrators to secure connected devices better than any other current technology, giving device administrators remote access with zero network attack surfaces, zero static IP addresses, and end-to-end encryption. The atPlatform also makes it easy for enterprise and consumer app developers to build privacy-first applications that give individuals control over what personal data they share, with whom they share it, and how long the data is available.

Since 2019, Atsign has raised $11M from Angel investors and aims to grow to $14M with this current round. The company is looking to raise $1M from the community and $1M from private investors to add to a $1M commitment already obtained from Angel investors. Atsign will use the new round of funding to complete and execute their go-to-market strategy in the $6B IoT security market.

"As a company, we are always looking for ways to prioritize people and the planet," said Barbara Tallent, co-founder and CEO of Atsign. "We're really excited to give our community of privacy advocates, cyber-security professionals, and retail investors the opportunity to make a difference in the world and improve their investment portfolios at the same time."

Learn more about investing in Atsign .

About Atsign

Atsign is an award-winning technology company that believes the privacy and security of every person, organization, and device is a fundamental right, and they're working towards making it a reality. They won the 2022 IoTSF Champion award and the 2023 IoT Global Award for Securing IoT.

Learn more at Atsign.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atsign